Easy Data Access Introduces DocAI: AI-Powered Document Management Add-On for Docsvault

DocAI eliminates manual document indexing with AI-driven data extraction built directly into Docsvault - no templates, no training data, no separate application

DocAI eliminates document capture friction by automatically understanding and indexing documents in Docsvault, delivering AI-powered productivity within existing security and workflows.” — Vishal M, VP-Sales Easy Data Access LLC

LINWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easy Data Access LLC announces the launch of DocAI , an artificial intelligence add-on for Docsvault that automates document data extraction and metadata indexing. DocAI helps organizations eliminate the manual indexing effort that costs document-heavy teams significant time every day - processing documents securely within the Docsvault environment teams already use.For existing Docsvault customers, DocAI is available as an add-on to their current installation - no migration, no new interface, no disruption to existing workflows. For organizations evaluating Docsvault, DocAI is available from day one.The Problem DocAI SolvesOrganizations that manage large volumes of documents face a persistent operational burden: staff manually reading documents and typing data - vendor names, dates, invoice numbers, reference IDs into document management systems. The work is repetitive, error-prone, and consumes time that could be directed toward higher-value tasks. For teams processing hundreds of invoices, contracts, or HR forms each week, the cumulative cost is significant. DocAI removes that burden entirely.How DocAI WorksDocAI uses trusted AI services to process documents securely. Content is encrypted in transit, used only for the requested extraction, and not retained beyond processing. Organizations stay in full control of when and how AI Capture is applied - through profile-based configuration that requires no templates, no training data, and no technical expertise."Document management has always been about more than storage. The friction has always been at the point of capture, the moment when someone has to read a document and type what they see into a system. DocAI removes that friction entirely. Documents arrive in Docsvault already understood, already indexed, and ready to use - from the first day it is configured. And because it is built into Docsvault rather than connected to it, teams get AI that works within the security and workflow controls they already have in place."Vishal M, VP-Sales Easy Data Access LLCWhat Sets DocAI ApartDocAI is immediately applicable across accounts payable, legal, human resources, and operations workflows - any team that handles high volumes of incoming documents.Availability and LicensingDocAI is available as an add-on license for Docsvault Small Business, Enterprise and Ultimate editions. AI Capture is available now. Existing Docsvault customers can add the DocAI license through their account manager.Organizations new to Docsvault can request a demonstration at https://docsvault.com/solutions/docai-ai-document-management/ About DocsvaultDocsvault is an on-premise document management software developed by Easy Data Access LLC. It is used by organizations across industries including legal, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and government to manage, capture, share, and automate document workflows. Docsvault is available in Small Business, Enterprise, and Ultimate editions.

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