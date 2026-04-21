Docsvault Offers Structured On-Premise Alternative for Law Firms Ahead of Worldox End-of-Support Deadline

With Worldox on-premise support ending Dec 31, 2026, Docsvault offers law firms a structured migration preserving client-matter data without forced cloud.

When Worldox was discontinued, Docsvault was the ideal on-premise alternative. Migration was seamless, and support exceeded expectations.” — Anita H, IT Edwards Craver Veach PLLC

LINWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easy Data Access LLC, the developer of Docsvault document management software , announced expanded resources and a dedicated migration program for law firms and professional organizations currently operating on Worldox, in response to the approaching end-of-support date for Worldox on-premise, scheduled for December 31, 2026.Following NetDocuments' acquisition of Worldox in 2022, the product's development focus shifted to the acquirer's cloud-native platform. Worldox Cloud support ended in late 2023, and the on-premise edition is set to reach end-of-life by the close of this year. For small and mid-sized law firms that rely on on-premise deployment for compliance, cost control, and data sovereignty, the timeline has created an urgent need to evaluate alternatives.• A Like-for-Like Transition Without Forced Cloud MigrationDocsvault's legal document management system is built around the client-matter filing model familiar to Worldox users. The platform supports on-premise deployment as a core offering not a legacy option and also offers private single-tenant cloud hosting for firms that prefer managed infrastructure while retaining full data ownership.Key capabilities include matter-centric document organization, deep Microsoft Outlook and Office integration, SQL-based full-text and OCR search, built-in PDF editing and Bates numbering, version control with document comparison, and configurable retention policies to support compliance and eDiscovery readiness.• A Cost-Effective AlternativeCompared to enterprise-focused solutions like iManage and NetDocuments, Docsvault provides a more accessible pricing model without compromising on core functionality. This makes it especially appealing for small to mid-sized law firms seeking enterprise-grade capabilities without excessive cost.• Structured Migration That Preserves Existing DataDocsvault's Worldox migration program is designed to transfer documents, metadata, client and matter hierarchies, folder structures, Worldox Doc IDs, email filing associations, and version histories without requiring firms to manually reorganize data after migration. The company reports that most firms complete the transition within weeks.A U.S.-based law firm, Edwards Craver Veach PLLC, successfully transitioned from Worldox to Docsvault while preserving its complete client–matter structure, Outlook integration, and on-premise deployment. The firm reported a smooth migration process supported by responsive implementation guidance.• Why the Timeline MattersFirms that begin migration planning ahead of the December 2026 deadline have greater flexibility to validate data integrity, train users at a measured pace, and avoid compressed timelines that introduce operational risk. Docsvault is currently offering tailored migration assessments and product demonstrations specifically for Worldox users.About DocsvaultDocsvault, developed by Easy Data Access LLC, is a document management platform used by professional services firms across legal, accounting, healthcare, government, and manufacturing sectors. It supports on-premise and private cloud deployment, with modules covering document capture, workflow automation, records retention, digital signatures, and compliance. Docsvault is a Microsoft Registered Partner and serves organizations in more than 30 countries.For more information, visit https://docsvault.com or schedule a Worldox migration demo at https://docsvault.com/worldox-migration-demo/

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