Docsvault Launches Version 18 with AI-Powered Document Capture, Expanded PDF Tools, and Significantly Faster Search

Docsvault Version 18 introduces AI-powered document capture, advanced PDF tools, and faster enterprise search to improve productivity and control.

Docsvault version 18 delivers faster search, smarter imports, better PDF tools, and less manual work - enhancements shaped directly by how customers use Docsvault every day.” — Vishal M, VP Sales, Easy Data Access LLC

LINWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easy Data Access LLC, the developer of Docsvault document management software, today announced the general availability of Docsvault version 18. The release introduces DocAI , an AI-powered document management add-on that automates data extraction and metadata indexing directly within Docsvault, alongside major improvements across search performance, PDF tools, import workflows, and email collaboration.For existing Docsvault customers, version 18 delivers immediate productivity gains across search, PDF handling, and daily import workflows. For organizations evaluating Docsvault for the first time, v18 represents the platform at its most capable.Significantly Faster Search: Text search in v18 returns results dramatically faster through improvements to the underlying indexing engine. Whole-word search is now the default, with wildcard support for broader queries. Users can run multiple searches in separate tabs, refresh results with F5, stop searches mid-execution, and filter file lists inline using the new Find Panel without opening the full search dialog.Expanded PDF Tools: Docsvault v18 introduces a comprehensive set of new PDF capabilities accessible through a right-click menu. New tools include side-by-side PDF comparison for tracking document changes across versions, password-protected PDF creation with direct email attachment, watermark application with one-click sharing, PDF conversion to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and file size optimization. The full PDF Editor has been revamped with an updated interface and expanded toolbar.Smarter Import and Filing: The Import Dialog gains several time-saving features in v18. Users can split multi-document PDFs directly during import, copy metadata from an existing document, and choose to keep both files when a duplicate filename is detected. New keyboard shortcuts further accelerate the import workflow for high-volume document processing.Email and Collaboration: Teams saving emails from Microsoft Outlook into Docsvault benefit from a green checkmark indicator on emails already filed away, and expanded duplicate email detection workflow.. Email templates now work with any default email application and share links can be created and sent directly from a right-click menu on any document or folder. AI-Powered Document Capture : Version 18 also introduces DocAI, an AI-powered document capture add-on available as a separate license. DocAI reads PDF documents and automatically populates index fields at the point of import, scan, or filing - eliminating manual data entry without templates or training data. Document content is encrypted in transit, used only for the requested extraction, and not retained beyond processing. Organizations control when and how AI Capture is applied through profile-based configuration."Version 18 reflects what our customers asked for - faster search, better PDF handling, smarter import tools, and less time spent on repetitive work. Every improvement in this release came directly from how our customers use Docsvault every day. DocAI takes that further by removing the manual indexing effort that costs teams the most time but the productivity gains in this release go well beyond AI."Vishal M, VP – Sales, Easy Data Access LLCAvailabilityDocsvault version 18 is available for Small Business, Enterprise and Ultimate edition customers. Existing customers can upgrade through the Docsvault support portal or by contacting their account manager. The DocAI add-on license is available separately.Full release notes: https://docsvault.com/resources/whats-new-enterprise/ About DocsvaultDocsvault is an on-premise document management software developed by Easy Data Access LLC, trusted by organizations across legal, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and government sectors to manage, capture, share, and automate document workflows. Built for organizations where data security, compliance, and control are non-negotiable, Docsvault delivers enterprise-grade document management without the risks of cloud dependency. Available in Small Business, Enterprise, and Ultimate editions.

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