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Washington County Parks & Recreation 2026 Summer Camps

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD (June 10, 2026) – School’s out and summer is officially here! The Washington County Department of Parks & Recreationis excited to announce that registration for the 2026 Summer Camps is still open!

Our youth summer camps, designed for children ages 5 to 12, offer seven weeks of fun-filled experiences at convenient locations across the county. Campers will enjoy a variety of engaging activities including crafts, sports, and games that promote creativity, teamwork, and active play.

Camp locations for 2026 include:

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: Register for all 7 weeks by Monday, June 15 to receive discounted pricing!

In addition to summer camps, Washington County offers a wide range of recreational opportunities including refreshing swims at Marty Snook Pool and facility rentals for your summer gatherings—pavilions, fields, and event spaces are available to reserve.

Register now and learn more: www.washcorecfit.com

Make unforgettable summer memories right here in Washington County—where it’s a great place to live, work, and play.

For more information please contact The Washington County Parks & Recreation office at [email protected] or 2403132805.

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Washington County Parks & Recreation 2026 Summer Camps

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