NexTech Batteries Completes PCAOB Audit of Financial Statements

NexTech Batteries

Successful Completion of Two-Year Audit Reflecting the Company’s Ability to Continue as a Going Concern Marks Critical Milestone on Path to Public Listing

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NexTech Batteries, Inc. (the “Company” or “NexTech”), a leader in lithium sulfur battery technology, today announced the successful completion of its audited financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2025. The audits were conducted by a PCAOB-registered independent accounting firm in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, and the audited financial statements reflect the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

The completion of PCAOB-compliant audited financial statements reflecting the Company’s ability to continue as a Going Concern represents a critical milestone in NexTech’s path to becoming a publicly traded company. Audited financials are a prerequisite for the filing of a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and their successful completion positions the Company to advance toward its planned public listing, although no assurance can be given that the public offering will be completed.

“Completing our PCAOB audit on schedule, reflecting on our status to meet Going Concern Standards, is a testament to the financial discipline and corporate governance standards we have implemented in preparation for becoming a public company,” said Bill Burger, President, Chairman and CEO of NexTech Batteries. “With audited financials in hand, we are now focused on preparing our SEC registration statement and moving forward with our currently planned public listing. We believe this transparency reflects our commitment to the governance standard expected of a public company.”

NexTech’s financial statements reflect the Company’s investments in research and development, intellectual property, and commercial readiness. The Company has been primarily funded through preferred stock investments from its founder and CEO, and the Company is exploring options to fund commercialization of its lithium sulfur battery technology.

The Company’s securities counsel, Lucosky Brookman LLP, is working with NexTech’s advisory team to prepare the registration statement incorporating the audited financial statements. NexTech expects to provide further updates on the filing timeline.

About NexTech Batteries

Founded in 2016, NexTech Batteries is the developer of the world’s first commercially viable lithium sulfur battery technology. The Company’s proprietary technology, including cathode and electrolyte, solves traditional Li-S challenges, engineered to achieve 400 Wh/kg or greater energy density, depending on application design requirements, with superior safety characteristics, lower cost, ease of recyclability, and a U.S. supply chain. NexTech’s technology offers higher energy density than lithium ion while reducing weight by up to 50% depending on cell formulation and applications requirements, making it ideal for aerospace, defense and electric mobility applications. The company holds multiple patents and has achieved UN 38.3 safety certification. NexTech is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada.

For more information, please visit www.nextechbatteries.com.

Media Contact:

James McDougall, Managing Director & Chief Business Officer

NexTech Batteries, Inc.

james.mcdougall@nextechbatteries.com

(702) 285-8296

Bill Burger, President, Chairman and CEO

bill.burger@nextechbatteries.com

(408) 892-8992

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to, among other things, the Company’s plans to become a publicly traded company, the anticipated filing of a registration statement with the SEC, the Company’s technology development and commercialization plans, and potential applications in aerospace, defense and electric mobility markets. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “seeks,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. NexTech Batteries undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No registration statement has been filed with the SEC relating to any securities of the Company. Any offering of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of an effective registration statement.



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