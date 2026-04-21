NexTech Batteries Announces Intention to Become a Publicly Traded Company

NexTech Batteries

Leading Lithium Sulfur Battery Innovator Targets Public Listing to Fuel Commercialization and Growth

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NexTech Batteries, Inc. (the "Company" or “NexTech”), a pioneer in lithium sulfur (Li-S) battery technology, today announced its intention to become a publicly traded company listed on a U.S. national securities exchange. The Company is pursuing a public listing to raise growth capital that will fund the commercialization of its breakthrough Li-S battery.

NexTech has assembled a seasoned team of professional advisors to guide the going-public process, including a nationally recognized securities law firm, a FINRA-registered investment bank, a PCAOB-registered independent auditor, and a highly experienced CPA consulting firm serving as the Company's primary financial and strategic advisor. With these engagements now in place, the Company has commenced the formal steps necessary to prepare and file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The number of shares to be offered and the price range for a potential offering have not yet been determined. The potential offering is subject to market and other conditions, including the completion of the SEC’s review process.

"This is a defining moment for NexTech Batteries," said Bill Burger, CEO and Founder. "Our lithium sulfur technology has been validated by the U.S. Space Force, tested across demanding applications, and is now ready for commercial-scale production. We believe that going public will provide the capital we need to bring this transformative technology to market and create value for our shareholders, partners, and the broader energy storage industry."

NexTech's Li-S cells have demonstrated 400 Wh/kg energy density, which is approximately twice the capacity of conventional lithium-ion batteries, at a projected manufacturing cost of $50 to $60 per kWh at scale, compared to over $100 per kWh for lithium ion. The technology relies on lightweight, inexpensive, and widely abundant sulfur rather than the scarce metals (nickel and cobalt) that constrain Li-ion supply chains. NexTech holds multiple U.S. and international patents and has achieved UN 38.3 safety certification.

The Company's near-term plans include completing its PCAOB audit for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, finalizing its registration statement, and building out its board of directors with independent members possessing deep industry and capital markets experience. NexTech is actively pursuing commercial contracts and government programs to grow its revenue base ahead of the public listing.

For more information about NexTech Batteries and to view the Company's investor presentation, please visit www.nextechbatteries.com.



About NexTech Batteries

Founded in 2016, NexTech Batteries is the developer of the world's first commercially viable lithium sulfur battery technology. The Company's proprietary technology including cathode and electrolyte solve traditional Li-S challenges, creating a path to enable 400 Wh/kg or greater energy density, depending on application design requirements, with superior safety characteristics, lower cost, ease of recyclability, and a U.S. supply chain. NexTech's technology offers higher energy density than lithium ion while reducing weight by up to 40%, making it ideal for aerospace, defense and electric mobility applications. The company holds multiple patents and has achieved UN 38.3 safety certification. NexTech is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada.

For more information, please visit www.nextechbatteries.com.

###

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to, among other things, the Company's plans to become a publicly traded company, which cannot be guaranteed, the anticipated completion of financial audits and intellectual property valuation, potential applications in defense and commercial markets, the potential pursuit of strategic investments, and the successful completion of the SEC review process. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. NexTech Batteries undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.