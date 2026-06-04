NexTech Batteries Engages Leading Advisory Team to Support Public Listing

NexTech Batteries

Company Retains Securities Counsel, Stock Transfer Agent, Seasoned CPA Consulting Firm and Investment Banking Advisors

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NexTech Batteries, Inc. (the “Company” or “NexTech”), a leader in lithium sulfur battery technology, today announced the engagement of a comprehensive advisory team to support its previously announced initiative to become a publicly traded company.

Securities Counsel

NexTech has engaged Lucosky Brookman LLP, a nationally recognized securities law firm, to serve as the Company’s securities counsel. Lucosky Brookman will assist with the drafting and filing of the Company’s registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as ongoing compliance matters related to the public listing process. The firm brings extensive experience representing emerging growth companies in connection with initial public offerings, reverse mergers, and other going-public transactions.

Stock Transfer Agent

NexTech has engaged VStock Transfer, LLC to serve as the Company’s stock transfer agent, which is a critical step in preparing for public company status. VStock Transfer is an SEC-registered transfer agent recognized as one of the premier providers in the industry, serving a broad portfolio of Nasdaq- and NYSE-listed issuers. The firm will be responsible for maintaining the Company’s shareholder records, processing share issuances and transfers, and supporting the registration and ongoing reporting requirements associated with becoming a publicly traded company.

Financial and Strategic Advisory

NexTech has retained a highly experienced consulting firm, Pinnacle Consulting Services Inc. and its principal Robert Hymers, with deep expertise in SEC reporting, public company advisory, structured finance, and capital markets transactions to serve as its primary financial and strategic advisor. The firm is assisting the Company with financial statement preparation, corporate governance structuring, valuation support, and coordination of the overall going-public process.

Investment Banking

The Company has engaged a broker-dealer on a non-exclusive basis, signaling its transition from planning into active execution. NexTech is concurrently evaluating additional banking relationships to optimize its alignment with its technology and sector focus. NexTech intends to use a FINRA and SIPC member which will perform all services in strict compliance with applicable securities regulations.

“We have intentionally assembled a first-class advisory team because we understand that going public demands the highest standards of preparation and compliance,” said Bill Burger, President, Chairman and CEO of NexTech Batteries. “Each of these professionals brings a proven track record in guiding companies through the complexities of becoming a public reporting company. We are confident that this team positions NexTech to execute efficiently and deliver a transparent, well-structured public offering.”

The engagement of these advisors follows NexTech’s successful completion of a SBIR Phase I contract with the U.S. Space Force, the receipt of a $1.9 million SBIR Phase II award from the Air Force Research Laboratory, and the Company’s demonstrated achievement of 400 Wh/kg energy density in its lithium sulfur cells. The Company expects to provide further updates as additional milestones are achieved in the going-public process.

About NexTech Batteries

Founded in 2016, NexTech Batteries is the developer of the world’s first commercially viable lithium sulfur battery technology. The Company’s proprietary technology, including cathode and electrolyte, solves traditional Li-S challenges, engineered to achieve 400 Wh/kg or greater energy density, depending on application design requirements, with superior safety characteristics, lower cost, ease of recyclability, and a U.S. supply chain. NexTech’s technology offers higher energy density than lithium ion while reducing weight by up to 50% depending on cell formulation and the applications requirements, making it ideal for aerospace, defense and electric mobility applications. The Company holds multiple patents and has achieved UN 38.3 safety certification. NexTech is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada.

For more information, please visit www.nextechbatteries.com.

Media Contact:

James McDougall, Managing Director & Chief Business Officer

NexTech Batteries, Inc.

james.mcdougall@nextechbatteries.com

(702) 285-8296

Bill Burger, President, Chairman and CEO

bill.burger@nextechbatteries.com

(408) 892-8992

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to, among other things, the Company’s plans to become a publicly traded company, the anticipated filing of a registration statement with the SEC, the Company’s technology development and commercialization plans, and potential applications in aerospace, defense and electric mobility markets. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “seeks,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully complete and file a registration statement with the SEC; the possibility that a public offering may not be completed on favorable terms, or at all; the Company’s limited operating history and history of losses; the need for substantial additional capital; the early stage of the Company’s technology and the risks inherent in commercialization; competition from established battery technology companies; and other risks that may be described in the Company’s future filings with the SEC. NexTech Batteries undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No registration statement has been filed with the SEC relating to any securities of the Company. Any offering of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of an effective registration statement.

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