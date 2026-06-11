Orange-bellied Parrot flock begins annual migration

11 June 2026 Guy Barnett, Minister for Environment and Climate Change

More than 165 Orange-bellied Parrots left their southern home at Melaleuca for their annual northern migration.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Guy Barnett, said this flock was made up of adults that have previously migrated, this season’s wild-born juveniles and captive-bred juvenile birds released to bolster the population.

“The wild population received a boost with the release of 51 captive-bred juveniles, 25 males and 26 females earlier this year,” Minister Barnett said.

“Bred by dedicated zoo partners and the Department’s Wildlife Management Facility, these birds were released ahead of migration to integrate with wild flocks.

“These targeted releases of captive-bred juveniles play a vital role in strengthening the wild population, giving young birds the opportunity to learn essential migration behaviours alongside wild flocks and helping to build flock numbers ahead of their journey to the mainland.

“It has been an unusually late breeding season, with birds still visiting feed tables well into April and more than 50 parrots observed at Melaleuca during this period.

“Nest box monitoring recorded 23 active nests, producing a minimum of 46 observed and tagged fledglings.

“This contributes positively to the ongoing recovery of the wild population.

“As the birds depart, focus shifts to building a clearer picture of their migration and survival.

“This year, 49 birds were fitted with VHF transmitters to monitor the 2026 migration.

“Tracking their migration movements helps improve our understanding of where these birds travel, how they use habitat and other vital data to help support the ongoing recovery of this highly endangered species”.