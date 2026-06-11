New future on horizon for iconic tourism site

11 June 2026 Jane Howlett, Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events Anne Urquhart, Federal Member for Braddon

A new future is being explored for the Dismal Swamp in the state’s North West, with work progressing to transform the iconic attraction into a vibrant new tourism and hospitality destination.

The Dismal Swamp redevelopment had progressed with support from the Australian Government and oversight by a Steering Committee comprising of government, regional and industry stakeholders.

In November 2025, Tasmanian company Skyscape was engaged to manage the remediation and upgrades to the site, as well as development of a new concept, to be refined through market engagement and ultimately find a new operator.

The Tasmanian Government, in partnership with Skyscape, is progressing remediation works and the concept design for the redevelopment.

These works include reinstating access, securing the site and preparing it for future investment.

The project is being developed as an experience-based hospitality and community destination, with engagement now underway with potential operators and investors ahead of a formal approach to market.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events, Jane Howlett:

“Dismal Swamp has long been an iconic part of Tasmania’s North West, and it’s exciting to see work progressing to transform the site into a world-class visitor hub for cultural and nature-based experiences.

“This redevelopment will create new opportunities for investment, support local jobs and encourage visitors to spend more time exploring this incredible region.

“The Tasmanian Government is committed to working with industry and local stakeholders to ensure this site reaches its full potential as a tourism and hospitality destination.”

Quotes attributable to Federal Member for Braddon, Anne Urquhart:

“Reactivating this site will attract more visitors, encourage longer stays, and support local businesses right across the North West Coast.

“This is exactly the kind of investment our regions need, building on our natural strengths and securing a strong future for our communities. I’m also proud to be part of the Albanese Labor Government, which is delivering $12.5 million to support this important project and back our region’s continued growth.”