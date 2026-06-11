Gidget House opens in Launceston

11 June 2026 Bridget Archer, Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing

The Tasmanian Government has welcomed the opening of a new dedicated perinatal mental health support service in Launceston that will improve access to care for parents experiencing perinatal depression and anxiety.

Gidget House – which is co-located with Tresillian North Intensive Parenting Unit at the Launceston Health Hub – opened in May 2026, providing specialised perinatal mental health support for expectant and new parents in the northern region.

Attending the official opening today, Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing, Bridget Archer, said the specialist team at Gidget House will provide crucial services for Tasmanians when they need it most. “Pregnancy and parenthood are a time of major change in a parent’s life and can present new challenges for mums, dads and partners,” Minister Archer said.

“The opening of Gidget House in Launceston will expand access to specialist care for parents across Tasmania who are experiencing, or at risk of, perinatal depression or anxiety. Support is also provided for pregnancy-related loss, such as stillbirth, miscarriage or termination.

“Importantly, this will not only support the wellbeing of individual parents but also families and their children.”

Gidget House offers a range of clinical treatment programs, including individual psychological consultations via face to face or telehealth, group treatment and early intervention screening.

Services are provided by experienced perinatal psychologists, accredited mental health social workers, occupational therapists and mental health nurses. Costs are covered by Medicare bulk billing via referral and mental health care plan from a GP.

Minister Archer said the partnership with Gidget Foundation is part of the government’s plan to increase support for parents and young families across the State.

“This is a continuation of our valued partnership with Gidget Foundation Australia, building on the success of Gidget House in North Hobart, which has been providing support to parents and families since June 2024,” Minister Archer said.

“Gidget House Launceston is delivered in partnership with the team at the Tresillian North Intensive Parenting Unit, which provides residential and day services for families experiencing parenting challenges supported by $9 million funding by the Tasmanian Government.

“In the South, we are also significantly strengthening our parenting support with construction progressing on a new purpose-built dedicated intensive residential parenting unit at St Johns Park.”

Gidget House and Tresillian North Intensive Parenting Unit are located at 237-241 Wellington Street.