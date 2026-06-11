Certiprof Empowers Higher Education with New Scalable Models for Universities

Higher education institutions do not need isolated theory; they require operational, scalable tools that deliver immediate curricular value to students while aligning with real-world workplaces” — Maribel Agredo, Chief Operations Officer at Certiprof

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2026, the gap between traditional academic training and the evolving demands of the global workforce continues to widen. In response to this pressing challenge, Certiprof has announced the launch of an institutional adoption model specifically designed for universities, enabling deans and department heads to integrate agile methodologies across faculties efficiently and at scale.With a 10-year track record, a robust network of over 1,500 global partners, and more than 2 million individuals certified across 80+ countries, Certiprof is introducing this solution to transform how higher education institutions incorporate industry-recognized certifications—eliminating the operational friction and rigid frameworks often associated with traditional providers in the sector.The program is structured around the unique administrative and academic needs of higher education, allowing universities to design a flexible academic certification curricula. Through this comprehensive model, Certiprof provides institutions with all official study and examination materials for both students and instructors, fully aligned with international standards. Consequently, faculties of Business, Marketing, Engineering, and Project Management can effortlessly deploy scaling certification programs through a self-managed exam platform, offering students direct access to high-demand scrum master education."Higher education institutions do not need isolated theory; they require operational, scalable tools that deliver immediate curricular value to students while aligning with real-world workplaces," said Maribel Agredo, Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Certiprof. "Our university training programs are engineered to remove administrative barriers. Once a student passes their exam on our platform, they immediately receive their official certification along with a digital badge. This allows recruiters to instantly verify their skills on platforms like LinkedIn, exponentially increasing their employability from the moment they graduate."With this launch, Certiprof consolidates its position as one of the most flexible and robust accredited certification providers in the international ecosystem, reaffirming its commitment to leading agile and scrum certifications for universities worldwide.To learn more about the institutional adoption model or to access the university comparison guide, please visit Certiprof for Universities This program aims to establish and strengthen partnerships with universities and colleges across Florida, Mexico City, Lima, Bogotá, and Santiago, as well as other major capitals throughout North, Central, and South America where the Certiprof community is already well-positioned.About Certiprof:Certiprof is a global certification body focused on agile methodologies, technology, and continuous improvement. With 10 years of experience, Certiprof empowers students and professionals in over 80 countries by validating high-impact skills tailored to the modern job market.

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