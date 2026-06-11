Jaime P. Gomez Boards Sci-Fi Thriller 'Transfer Complete'

Jaime Gomez Devin Reeve Behind the Scenes "Transfer Complete" Behind the Scenes "Transfer Complete" Behind the Scenes "Transfer Complete"

"The Rookie" and "Training Day" actor Jaime P. Gomez stars in and directs the sci-fi thriller exploring AI, time travel, and fate.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latin and Tarahumara Indian actor-director Jaime P. Gomez (The Rookie, Training Day, Nash Bridges, Law & Order) is set to star in and direct the independent sci-fi thriller ‘Transfer Complete’, a high-concept film exploring artificial intelligence, time travel, and the consequences of knowing the future before it arrives. Best known for his work across American film and television, Gomez brings decades of experience to the project, leading a story that combines psychological suspense with philosophical inquiry.Created and written by David Mokriski , ‘Transfer Complete’ follows a brilliant physicist whose groundbreaking experiment opens a pathway to the future through an advanced AI-driven system. As the technology begins revealing events before they occur, the scientist becomes increasingly consumed by the possibilities it presents, forcing him to confront questions of free will, ethics, and whether some discoveries are better left unexplored.“As a huge Isaac Asimov fan, the allure of David's script was that if takes the concept, the fantasy, the dream of time travel, and makes it dangerously human... As with AI, I feel we've created our very own meteor that is bearing down upon us in real time .... TC is a sci-fi thriller about one man's self-created fate, his tech goddess, and the terrifying moments when the end of his future stops being theoretical, and becomes all too real...” - Jaime Gomez, Producer / Sandbar FilmsInnovate Productions Producer Devin Reeve , who is a member of the Television Academy, Producers Guild of America (PGA), and SAG-AFTRA was attracted to the screenplay’s balance of ambitious ideas and emotional stakes. “What drew me to ‘Transfer Complete’ was the way it uses science fiction to explore something deeply human. Beneath the time travel, artificial intelligence, and suspense is a story about obsession, consequence, and the lengths we're willing to go to challenge the impossible. It's smart, provocative filmmaking that invites audiences to wrestle with the same questions long after the film ends.”Mokriski, who also serves as executive producer, is the founder of Armchair Philosophy Films. He holds a PhD in Philosophy from the University of California, Santa Barbara, where his academic work focused on metaphysics and ethics. Those themes serve as the foundation of the film, which examines the moral implications of technological advancement and humanity’s enduring desire to understand what lies ahead. Combining cerebral science fiction with character-driven storytelling, “Transfer Complete’ poses a provocative question at its center: if humanity gains the ability to glimpse the future, should it?“Time travel stories are interesting because they lay bare the conflict between the scientific image of the world and the manifest image, or how it appears to us from a human perspective. On the one hand you have a cold, uncaring universe, operating according to natural law, with a fixed chain of cause and effect, and strict boundaries of logical consistency. And on the other, you have the appearance of free will, an open future, and the belief that human ingenuity can overcome all. In TC, the stakes of this conflict are life or death... a lone scientist at war with the universe, its AI surrogate, and even himself.” - David Mokriski, Writer / Armchair Philosophy Films.The filmmakers view ‘Transfer Complete’ as the foundation of a larger franchise opportunity. Beyond the film, the long-term vision for the property is to establish ‘Transfer Complete’ as a lasting IP, with opportunities to expand the narrative through future films and potentially a television series while continuing to explore the thought-provoking themes and questions at the heart of the story. The project arrives at a time when conversations surrounding artificial intelligence have moved from science fiction into everyday reality, making the film’s themes particularly timely.By blending speculative technology with questions of morality, fate, and human agency, ‘Transfer Complete’ aims to deliver both a gripping thriller and a thought-provoking exploration of the choices that define us. Gomez, Reeve and Mokriski have sought to ground the story’s larger concepts in relatable human experiences, creating a narrative that balances intellectual curiosity with emotional stakes.For director Jaime P. Gomez, the film represents an opportunity to explore contemporary issues through the lens of elevated genre storytelling, while writer David Mokriski draws upon his background in philosophy to examine the tension between determinism and free will. Together, the creative team has developed a project designed to engage audiences beyond its suspense-driven premise, inviting reflection on the accelerating role of technology in modern life. As the film moves into post-production, the team is preparing for a festival and marketplace rollout aimed at introducing ‘Transfer Complete’ to both domestic and international audiences.The film is produced by Armchair Philosophy Films in association with Sandbar Films and InnoVate Productions.

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