Film Producer Tommy Vlahopoulos Brings ‘Scores’ to the Big Screen

Tommy Vlahopoulos Scores circa 1990 Scores New York

Proud Greek American filmmaker draws on his family heritage while creating new opportunities for Greek talent in Hollywood

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greek American film producer Tommy Vlahopoulos is bringing the remarkable true story behind New York’s legendary Scores nightclub to the big screen while drawing on a family heritage deeply rooted in Greece and creating new opportunities for Greek talent within the entertainment industry.Through his production company, Tommy V Films , Vlahopoulos has acquired the exclusive life rights to Scores co-founder Michael D. Blutrich and is developing a feature film based on Blutrich’s memoir, ‘Scores: How I Opened the Hottest Strip Club in New York City, Was Extorted Out of Millions by the Gambino Family, and Became One of the Most Successful F.B.I Informants in History’.For Vlahopoulos, the project represents more than the development of a compelling true-crime story. The producer remains closely connected to his Greek heritage: his mother is from Neo Psychiko in Athens, while his father is from Litochoro in the municipality of Dion-Olympos. Through ‘Scores’ and future projects under the Tommy V Films banner, Vlahopoulos hopes to create greater opportunities for Greek actors, filmmakers, and creative talent while honoring the contributions Greek immigrants have made to the American entertainment industry.Set between 1991 and 1998, the film will chronicle the rise of Scores, the iconic Manhattan gentlemen’s club that became one of New York City’s most recognizable nightlife destinations during the 1990s. The story follows attorney-turned-entrepreneur Michael Blutrich as an ambitious business venture becomes a cultural phenomenon before his life takes an unexpected turn into the worlds of organized crime and federal law enforcement.Despite being heavily targeted by professional thieves during its early years, Scores quickly became one of New York’s most talked-about nightlife destinations and a magnet for celebrity patrons. Its high-profile clientele included Howard Stern, Madonna, Russell Crowe, Michael Jordan, Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Christina Aguilera, Jason Giambi, Demi Moore, and many others. At its peak, the franchise operated two Manhattan locations and licensed the Scores name to gentlemen’s clubs in five additional cities.Behind the glamour, however, Blutrich’s life took a dramatic and dangerous turn. After becoming implicated in an unrelated $400 million Florida insurance fraud case, he began secretly cooperating with federal authorities in 1996 regarding alleged extortion by members of the Gambino crime family. His journey from nightclub co-founder to undercover FBI informant became one of the most remarkable chapters in the history of Scores.“Michael’s story has all the ingredients audiences look for in a great film,” said Vlahopoulos. “It’s larger than life, deeply human, and filled with unbelievable twists that actually happened. From the glamour of New York nightlife to the dangers of working alongside the F.B.I, it’s a story that deserves to be told on the big screen. We’re excited to bring Michael’s incredible story to audiences around the world.”Vlahopoulos, whose producing credits include the upcoming John Travolta feature ‘Ed’ and the Scott Eastwood action film ‘The Outpost’, will produce alongside fellow Greek American producing partners John Bortolis, Jimmy Black, and Theodore Otto. Christopher J. Scott (‘Ed’) will serve as lead producer.“I want to bring Greek talent into this film and into my future projects,” Vlahopoulos added. “Greek immigrants played an important role in helping build the American film business, and I want to help carry that legacy forward. Greek actors and creatives remain underrepresented in many major studio productions, and authentic Greek culture is not always given the opportunity to be seen on screen. Through 'Scores' and the projects that follow, I want to develop stories that are authentic to Greek culture and ensure Greek voices have a stronger and more visible presence within the industry.”In 2015, CBS’s 60 Minutes profiled Blutrich’s story in the Anderson Cooper report ‘An Unlikely Informant’, chronicling his transformation from Scores co-founder to undercover FBI informant. 'Scores' is currently in development, with pre-production slated to begin later this year in New York and New Jersey.About Tommy V Films:Tommy V Films is an independent motion picture production company founded by Greek American producer Tommy Vlahopoulos. The company develops and produces commercially driven, character-focused feature films that combine compelling storytelling with broad audience appeal.With credits that include the upcoming John Travolta feature ‘Ed’, ‘The Outpost’, ‘Behind the Sightings’, ‘Glass Jaw’, and ‘Intruders’, Vlahopoulos continues to build a diverse slate of original projects and true stories under the Tommy V Films banner. Rooted in his Greek American heritage, Vlahopoulos is committed to expanding opportunities for Greek actors, filmmakers, and creative professionals while collaborating with established and emerging talent to bring distinctive stories to audiences worldwide.

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