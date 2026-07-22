Hollywood Independent Music Awards 2026 Nominations & Highlights

Hollywood Independent Music Awards Tyson Ritter Sophie Pecora Neena Rose Ghost Rocket & SkyRocket Records

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA) announced the official list of 2026 Nominations . The annual awards gala will take place Thursday, July 30, at the historic Avalon Hollywood in Southern California. The evening kicks off with a media-packed red carpet at 5:30 p.m., followed by the main awards show and an exclusive Afterparty.Thursday, July 30thThe Avalon, Hollywood1735 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 900286:00pm Red Carpet Arrivals | VIP Seating & GA Admittance8:00pm Awards Show10:00pm After PartyOne of this year’s marquee moments will be a special live performance by The All-American Rejects front man Tyson Ritter, who will also serve as a presenter. Ritter is the co-founder of Playhouse.band, a direct-to-fan booking platform that enables artists to perform intimate backyard and unique-venue shows outside of the traditional concert hall model. Playhouse is a strategic partner of the HIMA.The Official Afterparty will be presented by Ghost Rocket Music Management. Because the Afterparty features a hosted bar, attendees can take advantage of Free Uber Rides provided by RADD (Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving) and Flywheel. This coveted networking event is expected to sell out.Throughout the star-studded evening, the HIMA will honor independent artists, composers, songwriters, record labels, publishers, and technical recording professionals worldwide for their creative contributions to independent music.Founder and executive producer of both the HMMA (Hollywood Music in Media Awards) and HIMA, Brent Harvey, said, “The HIMA has the same level of production, stature, and fun as the more established HMMA, including the same venue and production team. Like last year, we will have quite a few surprises throughout the show!”HIMA music categories include the broad range of mainstream genres and sub-genres expected of a major music awards show, while also spotlighting behind-the-scenes professionals such as sound mixers, recording engineers, producers, independent publishers, and record labels. HIMA is the first and only music awards show to feature the category of Adult Contemporary Hip Hop (ACH).This year’s HIMA main event will showcase live music performances, celebrity appearances, a VIP pre-show mixer with hors d’oeuvres, award presentations, and a hosted-bar Afterparty to close out the night.Scheduled live performances include Tyson Ritter, Sophie Pecora, Bandon Jarrett, Neena Rose, Melle Baby, Finlay, Sam Opoku, Jay Diamondz and others.Tickets to the Hollywood Independent Music Awards are now available HERE 2026 Music Nominations: https://himawards.com/2026-nominations General inquiries: support@himawards.comFor press inquiries and media coverage authorization, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.