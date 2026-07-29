Amy Julia Rose Leads the Cast of Comedy Film 'Dogfish'

Amy Julia Rose Amy Julia Rose in "Dogfish" Amy Julia Rose in "Dogfish" Amy Julia Rose in "Dogfish"

The multitalented actor, writer and filmmaker brings an outrageous pair of social media alter egos to life in the upcoming comedy, currently in post-production

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actor, writer and filmmaker Amy Julia Rose leads the cast of " Dogfish ", an upcoming comedy about two young women whose outrageous fake identities unexpectedly become far more recognizable than they ever intended.Written by Rose, "Dogfish" follows Tamar, a witty and quick-thinking 21-year-old with an instinct for knowing exactly what to say in almost any situation. When her best friend Sophie develops a crush on a man performing in a local show, the pair decide to attend in disguise so that Sophie can observe him without being recognized.What begins as a playful plan quickly grows into an elaborate experiment in identity, performance and social media deception. To make their disguises more convincing, Tamar and Sophie create fully developed alter egos, complete with new names, exaggerated accents, flamboyant wigs and fake social media accounts. Tamar becomes Doggi Frischenschlager, a culture-shocked German supermodel with a thick accent, blonde hair and dramatically overfilled lips. Sophie transforms into Madonna Kylie Johnson, an influencer-style personality whose English accent moves unpredictably between polished and Cockney.As their new online personas gain followers, the women discover an unexpected audience of strange older men willing to send increasingly bizarre direct messages. Among them is Thomas, played by Hunter Carey, whose video call with Doggi and Madonna becomes an escalating test of Tamar and Sophie’s improvisational skills. Forced to remain in character while suppressing their laughter, the pair encourage Thomas to compose a song about them during the call. He agrees, but only in exchange for inappropriate photographs.“It’ll just be a close-up of the inside of my elbow,” Tamar tells Sophie after briefly muting the conversation.When Thomas questions their private exchange, Doggi confidently claims she was simply telling Madonna a secret about what she would like to do to him in bed. The comedy intensifies when Tamar and Sophie finally make their public debut as Doggi and Madonna at the show featuring Sophie’s crush. Standing in line in their extravagant disguises, the women attempt to remain composed as a skeptical ticket attendant questions their suspiciously theatrical names.Their anxiety grows as they wonder whether they will be asked to provide identification. To their surprise, both Doggi Frischenschlager and Madonna Kylie Johnson appear on the venue’s guest list, allowing the pair to enter while remaining fully committed to their characters. However, once inside, the women discover that the online identities they created may have attracted more attention than expected. As Doggi and Madonna become recognizable in the real world, Tamar and Sophie must find a way to escape without breaking character.Rose stars in the dual role of Tamar and Tamar’s creation, Doggi Frischenschlager, delivering rapid vocal and physical shifts between the grounded young woman and her outrageous German alter ego. In addition to writing and starring in the film, Rose serves as a co-director, oversaw casting and location work, and will compose the film’s background music. Her extensive involvement reflects the multidisciplinary approach that has increasingly defined her work as a performer and independent filmmaker.Amy Julia Rose’s acting and comedy training includes the Stella Adler Academy of Acting, The Groundlings, The Second City, KH Casting and the University of Guelph’s Theatre program. Her background in comedy, character work and voice performance is central to "Dogfish", particularly during scenes in which Tamar must continually move between her natural voice and Doggi’s exaggerated accent without losing control of the situation.Audiences familiar with Rose’s distinctly voiced characters in "The Order of Chaos with a K" will recognize the same vocal versatility in "Dogfish", where her performance relies on timing, improvisational energy and the increasingly complicated layers of an actor portraying a character who is herself performing another character.The film follows Rose’s 2025 musical short "The Diamonds", which earned nominations and official selections from film festivals in the United States and internationally, including events in Germany, France, Italy and South Korea."Dogfish" stars Amy Julia Rose as Tamar and Doggi, Alexandra Dayka as Sophie and Madonna, Hunter Carey as Thomas, and Rick Ryan as the ticket attendant. Rose co-directed the project alongside Erik Kramer and Will Altemeier. The production team also includes cinematographer Joshua Vazquez, editor Jessica Murray, assistant camera Meillin Liu, gaffer Rex Bressler and hair and makeup artist Siarra Orange. Sound was handled by Alex Sandin, Julia Vollstedt, Nathan Werner, Lucero Ramirez and Mariah Salem.Blending social media satire, character comedy and the escalating consequences of online deception, Dogfish explores what happens when two young women become a little too convincing at pretending to be someone else. Additional release and screening information will be announced following completion of post-production.About Amy Julia RoseAmy Julia Rose is an actor, writer, comedian, voice performer and filmmaker based in Los Angeles. Her training includes the Stella Adler Academy of Acting, The Groundlings, The Second City, KH Casting and the University of Guelph’s Theatre program. Known for her vocal versatility, character work and distinctive comedic sensibility, Rose has worked across film, music and original narrative projects. Her 2025 musical short film The Diamonds received nominations and official selections at festivals in the United States and internationally. Her latest project, Dogfish, was written by Rose, who also stars, co-directs and composes music for the film.

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