Boulder County Planning Commission Agenda for June 17, 2026

Boulder County, Colo. - The next meeting of the Boulder County Planning Commission will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, beginning at 1:30 p.m. View the June 17, 2026 meeting agenda.

Boulder County Planning Commission meetings are convened in a hybrid format where attendees can attend and participate through Zoom or in-person at the Downtown Boulder County Courthouse, 3rd Floor, 1325 Pearl St., Boulder. In-person public speaker registration will be available on-site.

Watch the Meeting Online

Meetings are streamed live through the county's eSCRIBE platform. The video will display on the agenda page when the meeting begins. View the livestream starting at 1:30 p.m. on June 17.

Register to Participate Virtually

Only those who intend to provide public comment virtually during the public hearing portion of the meeting need to register via Zoom. Register to attend virtually. Call 303-441-3930 or email planner@bouldercounty.gov for more information.

June 17, 2026 Agenda Items Include:

SU-25-0002: Eldora Resort Cell Tower

Public Testimony will be taken.

Request: Special Use Review to permit construction of a 100-foot-tall Macro-Cell Telecommunications Facility (cell tower) on a 46-acre parcel in the Forestry zoning district.

Location: 2890 Lake Eldora Ski Road, approximately 2.5 miles west of the intersection of Lake Eldora Ski Road (aka Shelf Road) and Eldora Road in Section 29, Township 1S, Range 73W.

Zoning: Forestry (F)

Owner/Applicant: Eldora Enterprises LLC

Agent: Ryan Sagar c/o CSAi

Website: boco.org/SU-25-0002

Action Requested: Recommendation to BOCC

Staff Planner: Sam Walker

DC-25-0002: Text Amendment to the Land Use Code related to Grading

Public Testimony will be taken.

Request: Text amendment to the Boulder County Land Use Code related to grading, including Article 4, Article 18 and any other articles and provisions necessary to integrate these changes.

Website: boco.org/DC-25-0002

Action Requested: Recommendation to BOCC

Staff Planner: Jack Sheehan

BVCP-25-0001: Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan Major Update

Public Testimony will not be taken.

Request: Public Meeting on the recommended ten-year major update to the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan. The opportunity to provide public testimony regarding this item will be taken at the joint Board of County Commissioners and Planning Commission public hearing on June 11, 2026. No additional public testimony will be taken on June 17, 2026.

Website: boco.org/BVCP-25-0001

Action Requested: Discussion and decision

View the staff report packets linked on the June 17 meeting agenda. View the Planning Commission webpage for more information, or call 303-441-3930 or email planner@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email cppfrontdesk@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-441-3930.