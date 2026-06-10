Update: Two Vehicle Injury Crash in Gooding County

The driver of the Ford Explorer succumbed to their injuries at the hospital on June 10, 2026.

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GOODING COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 6:38 p.m., June 3, 2026, just east of Gooding on US26, near milepost 153.

A 2019 Freightliner driven by a 51-year-old male, and a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by an 18-year-old male, both from Shoshone, were traveling eastbound on US26. The driver of the Explorer struck the back of the Freightliner while it was attempting to make a left hand turn.

The driver of the Explorer was transported by air ambulance to hospital and remains in critical condition.

The eastbound lane was blocked for approximately two hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 4 - Southern Idaho