Team Franklin — Regular Meeting

MEETING DATE: 6/29/2026

TIME: 9:00 A.M (E.S.T.)

LOCATION: Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Rd., Eastpoint FL 32328

(NOTE) One or More Elected Officials from the same board may be present

MEMBERSHIP:

The duly appointed Board of Directors are as follows:

1. Franklin County Board of County Commissioners: Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward

2. Franklin County Sheriffs Office: Colonel Dwayne Coulter

3. Franklin County School District: Board Member Melonie Inzetta

4. City of Apalachicola: Commissioner Adriane Elliott

5. City of Carrabelle: Mayor Sebrina Brown

6. Eastpoint Water & Sewer: Commissioner Colton Sapp

AGENDA:

9:00 A.M. Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance & Opening Prayer- Chairwoman Elliot

9:15 A. M. Homestead Exemption & the Florida Legislature-

Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward & Bill Williams

Special Session Overview-CS/HJR lF (2026F) Save our Homes Financial Impacts & Where Do We Go from Here?

9:45 Upward Communities- Jason Roberts, Founder/CEO

1. Community Survey Results & Predictive Analysis-

2. Business Strategy& Response to CS/HJR lF (2026F)

3. What’s Next for Upward Communities in Franklin County?

10:15 AM Cliff Butler-Director- Franklin County Community Development & Land Trust Corporation

1. Franklin County Land Trust Overview & Operations/Board Transfer to Team Franklin

Action Item: Approve Legal Review, Financial Assessment & Transfer Protocol of the Franklin County Community Development and Land Trust Organization; a (501(c)3 entity to Team Franklin. (Daniel Hartman & Fred Springer)

11:00 AM. Board Member Comments and Questions

11:15 AM. Public Comment & Meeting Adjournment-Chairwoman Elliot

MEETING DATE: 4/24/2026

TIME: 9:00 A.M (E.S.T.)

LOCATION: Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Rd., Eastpoint Fl. 32320

(NOTE) One or More Elected Officials from the same board may be present.

MEMBERSHIP:

The duly appointed Board of Directors are as follows:

1. Franklin County Board of County Commissioners: Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward

2. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Colonel Dwayne Coulter

3. Franklin County School District: Board Member Melonie Inzetta

4. City of Apalachicola: Commissioner Adriane Elliott

5. City of Carrabelle: Mayor Sebrina Brown

6. Eastpoint Water & Sewer: Commissioner Colton Sapp

AGENDA:

9:00 A.M. Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance & Opening PrayerChairwoman Elliot

9:15 A.M. Franklin County Community Development & Land Trust CorporationBill Williams

9:30 A. M. “Upward Communities”-Community Survey & Preliminary Data Metric FindingsJason Roberts, Founder/CEO

9:45 A.M. Upward Communities (Finance Model)- Commercial Bond Rating, Master Lease vs. Debt Assumption and Triple Net Lease? How Does This All Work?

Jason Roberts, Founder CEO-Upward Communities

Fred Springer-Counsel (Miller, Olive, & Bryant)

10:15 A.M. Franklin County BOCC

Team Franklin Board-Action Item-Approve BOCC Bond Rating Request Letter

10:30 A. M. Team Franklin Legal & Negotiation Team Update:

P3 Interim Agreement Overview & Next Steps-Fred Springer, Bryant, Miller, & Olive via zoom

Negotiations Chairperson-George Wilkerson-via zoom

11:00 A.M. Board Member Comments

11:15 A.M. Public Comment & Meeting Adjournment-Chairwoman Elliot

MEETING DATE: 2/26/2026

TIME: 9:00 A.M (E.S.T.)

LOCATION: Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Rd., Eastpoint Fl. 32320

(NOTE) One or More Elected Officials from the same board may be present.

MEMBERSHIP:

The duly appointed Board of Directors are as follows:

1. Franklin County Board of County Commissioners: Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward

2. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Colonel Dwayne Coulter

3. Franklin County School District: Board Member Melonie Inzetta

4. City of Apalachicola: Commissioner Adriane Elliott

5. City of Carrabelle: Mayor Sebrina Brown

6. Eastpoint Water & Sewer: Commissioner Colton Sapp

AGENDA:

9:00 A.M. Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance & Opening Prayer-Chairwoman Elliot

9:15 A.M. Team Franklin Board Member-Communication & Community Messaging- Board Member-Melanie Inzetta

9:30 A. M. “Upward Communities Lead Negotiation Team Legal Update& Member Perspective:

Legal Counsel Update & Next Steps-Fred Springer, Bryant, Miller, & Olive via Zoom

Chair Person-George Wilkerson-

10:30 A.M. “Upward Communities Update-” CEO Jason Roberts via Zoom

11:45 A.M. Public Comment & Meeting Adjournment-Chairwoman Elliot

The next Team Franklin regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 17th at 5:00 p.m. (ET). This meeting will be held at the Eastpoint Fire Station located at 24 6th Street in Eastpoint, Florida. Click on the link below to view the agenda and the Community Stakeholder Workshops schedule.

Team Franklin-Dec17 Board Mtg & Community Workshop

MEETING DATE: 11/14/2025

TIME: 9:00A.M (E.S.T.)

LOCATION: Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Rd., Eastpoint Fl. 32320

(NOTE) One or More Elected Officials from the same board may be present.

MEMBERSHIP:

The duly appointed Board of Directors are as follows:

1. Franklin County Board of County Commissioners: Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward

2. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Colonel Dwayne Coulter

3. Franklin County School District: Board Member Melonie Inzetta

4. City of Apalachicola: Commissioner Adriane Elliott

5. City of Carrabelle: Mayor Sebrina Brown

6. Eastpoint Water & Sewer: Commissioner Colton Sapp

AGENDA:

9:00 A.M. Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance & Opening Prayer-Chairwoman Elliot

9:10 A.M. Introduction & Welcome- Public/Board Member Comment-Bill Williams

9:15 A.M. BOCC Chairman Ricky Jones/Vice Chairman Jessica Varnes Ward –

Economic Development Council -Appointee Introduction & Update

1. Tami Ray-Hutchinson- (City of Apalachicola)

2. Paige Joseph- (City of Carrabelle)

3. Kim Council- (BOCC-At-Large Eastpoint)

Organizational/Structure & Roles Discussion

QTI & Federal Opportunity Zone-BOCC designation update

SHIP Advisory Board-designation update

Apalachee Regional Planning Council-Strategic Plan

9:45 A.M. Unsolicited Proposal Review Committee Update-Bill Williams

1. Review Committee Meeting held 11/6/2025

2. F.S. 255.065 Public Private Partnership-Miller, Olive, & Bryant PA review

3. Team Franklin-Unsolicited RFP Policy

4. Upward Communities Proposal Review

5. Recommended Board Action-Proposal Meets required “Qualifying Project” Status

6. Recommended Board Action-Motion to Accept “Initial Stage” of Negotiations

7. Recommend Board Action-Assign Select Negotiations Team

8. Recommend Board Action-Engage Bryant, Miller, Olive Legal Analysis

9. Recommend Board Action-RPE Motion to Proceed Directly with Unsolicited Bid “Without” seeking additional RFP submittals as outlined in F.S. and begin project delivery and review negotiations.

10:15 A.M. AIRPORT BOARD UPDATE & STRATEGY DISCUSSION

Franklin County-Airport Operations & Economic Development Board-

1. George Wilkerson & Steve Kerchbaum 2.

2. City of Carrabelle-Airport Authority-Bert Bolt

10:30-Team Franklin Community Outreach & Education Workshop/Forums (Dates/Locations) -Roundtable Discussion-Chairwomen Elliot

11:00 A.M. Executive Sub-Committee Updates:

1. Billy Fuentes-Infrastructure

2. David Huges-Academic Excellence

3. William Zester-Hospital & Allied Health

4. Appointment Recommendations & Applicant Appointment-Economic Development

5. Gloria Salinard-Land Use & Development

6. Donnie Maddox-Airport Operations & Economic/Land Development

11:30 A.M. Public Comment & Meeting Adjourned

RFP Review Committee for “Team Franklin” tomorrow at 11:00 A.M. tomorrow at 85 School Rd., Eastpoint Fl. 32320

Purpose: To initially review the unsolicited RFP Public-Private (P3) Proposal from Upward Communities including F.S. Statue and Team Franklin Policy determinants.

The review committee members are as follows:

BOCC Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward

Team Franklin Chair-Adriane Elliot (City of Apalachicola)

School Board Member-Melonie Inzetta

BOCC-Erin Griffith

FCSD-Shannon Venable

Topic: REVIEW MEETING – TEAM FRANKLIN

Time: Nov 6, 2025 11:00 AM Indiana (East)

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MEETING DATE: 10/24/2025

TIME: 9:00A.M (E.S.T.)

LOCATION: Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Rd., Eastpoint Fl. 32320

Please Note: More than one County Commissioner will be in attendance.

MEMBERSHIP:

The duly appointed Board of Directors are as follows:

1. Franklin County Board of County Commissioners: Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward

2. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Colonel Dwayne Coulter

3. Franklin County School District: Board Member Melonie Inzetta

4. City of Apalachicola: Commissioner Adriane Elliott

5. City of Carrabelle: Mayor Sebrina Brown

6. Eastpoint Water & Sewer: Commissioner Colton Sapp

AGENDA:

9:00 A.M. Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance & Opening Prayer-Chairwoman Elliot

9:10 A.M. Introduction & Welcome- Public/Board Member Comment- Bill Williams

9:15 A.M. Franklin County Economic Development Council-EDC-Update

BOCC & EDC Chairman Ricky Jones-

City of Apalachicola Appointee-Tammie Ray Hutchinson

City of Carrabelle Appointee-TBA after city meeting

BOCC Appointee-Unincorporated Area (Eastpoint)

LEGISLATIVE UPDATE & BOCC PRIORITY LIST

9:45 A.M. “Upward Communities” Critical Personnel Housing Innovations

Jason Roberts C E O & Bob Brillante

Development & Operations Update-In Person/ ZOOM CALL UPDATE

10:15 A.M. Team Franklin Update: CHAIRMAN ELLIOT

1. Community Outreach & Associate Membership Program-Fundraising

2. Web-Site Development, Social Media Campaign, PIO (look-a-like)

3. Board Member Assignments/Funding

4. Coming FY Vision & Strategic Plan

10:45 A.M Franklin County-Airport Operations & Economic Development Board Update

George Wilkerson-Chair & Steve Kirschenbaum-Manager

Forgotten Coast Freedom-Festival & Airshow

11:00 A.M Steering Committee Action Item & Update

**** Action Item-Establish Carrabelle Airport-Standing Committee-Mayor Sebrina Brown

1. Billy Fuentes-Infrastructure

2. David Hughes-Academic Excellence

3. William Zester-Hospital & Allied Health

4. Appointment Recommendations & Applicant Appointment-Economic Development

5. Gloria Salinard-Land Use & Development

6. Donnie Maddox- Apalachicola Airport Operations & Economic/Land Development

11:30 A.M. Public Comment & Meeting Adjourned

*** Notice: More than one Franklin County Board of Commissioners will attend this meeting. ***

MEETING DATE: 9/26/2025

TIME: 9:00A.M (E.S.T.)

LOCATION: Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Rd., Eastpoint Fl. 32320

MEMBERSHIP:

The duly appointed Board of Directors are as follows:

Franklin County Board of County Commissioners: Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Colonel Dwayne Coulter Franklin County School District: Board Member Melonie Inzetta City of Apalachicola: Commissioner Adriane Elliott City of Carrabelle: Mayor Sebrina Brown Eastpoint Water & Sewer: Commissioner Colton Sapp

AGENDA:

9:00 A.M. Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance & Opening Prayer- Chairwoman Elliot

9:10 A.M. Introduction & Welcome- Public/Board Member Comment- Bill Williams

9:15 A.M. Franklin County Economic Development Council-EDC

BOCC Chairman Ricky Jones-

Caroline Smith-Apalachee Regional Planning Council

Bill Williams-Team Franklin

Legal Structure Changes & Teaming Agreement Economic Development Council -Member Application Process/Update Vision & Strategic Plan Community Outreach & Associate Membership Program-Fundraising

9:45 A.M. “Upward Communities ” Critical Personnel Housing Innovations

Jason Roberts-CEO & Co-Founder & Bob Brillante

10:45 A.M Franklin County-Airport Operations & Economic Development Board Update

George Wilkerson-Chair & Steve Kirschenbaum-Manager

Apalachicola Airport & Haney Technical College Update

Triumph Grant Funding Approval & Community Outreach Next Steps

11:00 A.M Steering Committee Action Item & Update

**** Action Item-Establish Carrabelle Airport-Standing Committee-Mayor Sebrina Brown

Billy Fuentes -Infrastructure David Hughes -Academic Excellence William Zester- Hospital & Allied Health Appointment Recommendations & Applicant Appointment-Economic Development Gloria Salinard- Land Use & Development Donnie Maddox- Apalachicola Airport Operations & Economic/Land Development

11:30 A.M. Public Comment & Meeting Adjourned

Meeting Date: August 15, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. (ET)

Location: Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Road, Eastpoint, Fl. 32320

Notice: Two or more County Commissioners and Airport Operations Economic Development Board members may attend this meeting.

Team Franklin-agenda 8-15

Team Franklin next regular meeting is scheduled for Friday, June 20th at 9:00 a.m. (ET) in the Franklin County School District Board meeting room located at 85 School Road, Eastpoint, Fl. 32328.

Team Franklin Agenda 6-20-25

Team Franklin’s next regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). This meeting will be held at the Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Road, Eastpoint, Florida 32320.

Below is a copy of the notice and agenda.

Team-Franklin-5-28-25 agenda

MEETING DATE: 4/25/2025

TIME: 9:00A.M

LOCATION: Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Rd., Eastpoint Fl. 32320

MEMBERSHIP:

The duly appointed Board of Directors are as follows:

Franklin County Board of County Commissioners: Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Colonel Dwayne Coulter Franklin County School District: Board Member Melonie Inzetta City of Apalachicola: Commissioner Adriane Elliott City of Carrabelle: Mayor Sebrina Brown Eastpoint Water & Sewer: Commissioner Colton Sapp

AGENDA:

9:00 A.M. Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance & Opening Prayer- Chairwoman Elliot

9:10 A.M. Introduction & Welcome- Public/Board Member Comment- Bill Williams

9:15 A.M. Florida Department of Commerce -Jason Mahon- Deputy Secretary of Economic Development & Chief Manufacturing Officer

Agency Mission & Collaborative Partnerships Economic & Workforce Development Resources Rural Business & Community-Strategy Recommendations Specific Stakeholder Funding Tools- Business Incentive & Entrepreneurs Board Member Q&A

10:00 A.M. Apalachee Regional Planning Council- Chris Rietow

Executive Director

Agency Mission & Collaborative Partnerships Community Planning- Transportation, Growth Management, Economic & Environmental, Housing & Community Development Specific Stakeholder Funding Tools Board Member Q & A

10:45 Legislative Update: Bill Williams

Economic Development Council-Designation Federal Opportunity Zone 2.0 (QOF)-Update SB 110-Simon- Rural Renaissance Bill SB 184-Gaetz-Affordable Housing

11:00 A.M. Sub-Committee (Work Groups) Update

Billy Fuentes -Infrastructure David Huges -Academic Excellence William Zester- Hospital & Allied Health Lynn Martina -Economic Development Gloria Salinard- Land Use & Development Donnie Maddox- Airport Operations & Economic/Land Development

11:30 A.M. Meeting Adjourned