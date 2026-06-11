Team Franklin — Regular Meeting
MEETING DATE: 6/29/2026
TIME: 9:00 A.M (E.S.T.)
LOCATION: Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Rd., Eastpoint FL 32328
(NOTE) One or More Elected Officials from the same board may be present
MEMBERSHIP:
The duly appointed Board of Directors are as follows:
1. Franklin County Board of County Commissioners: Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward
2. Franklin County Sheriffs Office: Colonel Dwayne Coulter
3. Franklin County School District: Board Member Melonie Inzetta
4. City of Apalachicola: Commissioner Adriane Elliott
5. City of Carrabelle: Mayor Sebrina Brown
6. Eastpoint Water & Sewer: Commissioner Colton Sapp
AGENDA:
9:00 A.M. Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance & Opening Prayer- Chairwoman Elliot
9:15 A. M. Homestead Exemption & the Florida Legislature-
Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward & Bill Williams
Special Session Overview-CS/HJR lF (2026F) Save our Homes Financial Impacts & Where Do We Go from Here?
9:45 Upward Communities- Jason Roberts, Founder/CEO
1. Community Survey Results & Predictive Analysis-
2. Business Strategy& Response to CS/HJR lF (2026F)
3. What’s Next for Upward Communities in Franklin County?
10:15 AM Cliff Butler-Director- Franklin County Community Development & Land Trust Corporation
1. Franklin County Land Trust Overview & Operations/Board Transfer to Team Franklin
Action Item: Approve Legal Review, Financial Assessment & Transfer Protocol of the Franklin County Community Development and Land Trust Organization; a (501(c)3 entity to Team Franklin. (Daniel Hartman & Fred Springer)
11:00 AM. Board Member Comments and Questions
11:15 AM. Public Comment & Meeting Adjournment-Chairwoman Elliot
MEETING DATE: 4/24/2026
TIME: 9:00 A.M (E.S.T.)
LOCATION: Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Rd., Eastpoint Fl. 32320
(NOTE) One or More Elected Officials from the same board may be present.
MEMBERSHIP:
The duly appointed Board of Directors are as follows:
1. Franklin County Board of County Commissioners: Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward
2. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Colonel Dwayne Coulter
3. Franklin County School District: Board Member Melonie Inzetta
4. City of Apalachicola: Commissioner Adriane Elliott
5. City of Carrabelle: Mayor Sebrina Brown
6. Eastpoint Water & Sewer: Commissioner Colton Sapp
AGENDA:
9:00 A.M. Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance & Opening PrayerChairwoman Elliot
9:15 A.M. Franklin County Community Development & Land Trust CorporationBill Williams
9:30 A. M. “Upward Communities”-Community Survey & Preliminary Data Metric FindingsJason Roberts, Founder/CEO
9:45 A.M. Upward Communities (Finance Model)- Commercial Bond Rating, Master Lease vs. Debt Assumption and Triple Net Lease? How Does This All Work?
Jason Roberts, Founder CEO-Upward Communities
Fred Springer-Counsel (Miller, Olive, & Bryant)
10:15 A.M. Franklin County BOCC
Team Franklin Board-Action Item-Approve BOCC Bond Rating Request Letter
10:30 A. M. Team Franklin Legal & Negotiation Team Update:
P3 Interim Agreement Overview & Next Steps-Fred Springer, Bryant, Miller, & Olive via zoom
Negotiations Chairperson-George Wilkerson-via zoom
11:00 A.M. Board Member Comments
11:15 A.M. Public Comment & Meeting Adjournment-Chairwoman Elliot
MEETING DATE: 2/26/2026
TIME: 9:00 A.M (E.S.T.)
LOCATION: Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Rd., Eastpoint Fl. 32320
(NOTE) One or More Elected Officials from the same board may be present.
MEMBERSHIP:
The duly appointed Board of Directors are as follows:
1. Franklin County Board of County Commissioners: Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward
2. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Colonel Dwayne Coulter
3. Franklin County School District: Board Member Melonie Inzetta
4. City of Apalachicola: Commissioner Adriane Elliott
5. City of Carrabelle: Mayor Sebrina Brown
6. Eastpoint Water & Sewer: Commissioner Colton Sapp
AGENDA:
9:00 A.M. Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance & Opening Prayer-Chairwoman Elliot
9:15 A.M. Team Franklin Board Member-Communication & Community Messaging- Board Member-Melanie Inzetta
9:30 A. M. “Upward Communities Lead Negotiation Team Legal Update& Member Perspective:
Legal Counsel Update & Next Steps-Fred Springer, Bryant, Miller, & Olive via Zoom
Chair Person-George Wilkerson-
10:30 A.M. “Upward Communities Update-” CEO Jason Roberts via Zoom
11:45 A.M. Public Comment & Meeting Adjournment-Chairwoman Elliot
The next Team Franklin regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 17th at 5:00 p.m. (ET). This meeting will be held at the Eastpoint Fire Station located at 24 6th Street in Eastpoint, Florida. Click on the link below to view the agenda and the Community Stakeholder Workshops schedule.
Team Franklin-Dec17 Board Mtg & Community Workshop
MEETING DATE: 11/14/2025
TIME: 9:00A.M (E.S.T.)
LOCATION: Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Rd., Eastpoint Fl. 32320
(NOTE) One or More Elected Officials from the same board may be present.
MEMBERSHIP:
The duly appointed Board of Directors are as follows:
1. Franklin County Board of County Commissioners: Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward
2. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Colonel Dwayne Coulter
3. Franklin County School District: Board Member Melonie Inzetta
4. City of Apalachicola: Commissioner Adriane Elliott
5. City of Carrabelle: Mayor Sebrina Brown
6. Eastpoint Water & Sewer: Commissioner Colton Sapp
AGENDA:
9:00 A.M. Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance & Opening Prayer-Chairwoman Elliot
9:10 A.M. Introduction & Welcome- Public/Board Member Comment-Bill Williams
9:15 A.M. BOCC Chairman Ricky Jones/Vice Chairman Jessica Varnes Ward –
Economic Development Council -Appointee Introduction & Update
1. Tami Ray-Hutchinson- (City of Apalachicola)
2. Paige Joseph- (City of Carrabelle)
3. Kim Council- (BOCC-At-Large Eastpoint)
Organizational/Structure & Roles Discussion
QTI & Federal Opportunity Zone-BOCC designation update
SHIP Advisory Board-designation update
Apalachee Regional Planning Council-Strategic Plan
9:45 A.M. Unsolicited Proposal Review Committee Update-Bill Williams
1. Review Committee Meeting held 11/6/2025
2. F.S. 255.065 Public Private Partnership-Miller, Olive, & Bryant PA review
3. Team Franklin-Unsolicited RFP Policy
4. Upward Communities Proposal Review
5. Recommended Board Action-Proposal Meets required “Qualifying Project” Status
6. Recommended Board Action-Motion to Accept “Initial Stage” of Negotiations
7. Recommend Board Action-Assign Select Negotiations Team
8. Recommend Board Action-Engage Bryant, Miller, Olive Legal Analysis
9. Recommend Board Action-RPE Motion to Proceed Directly with Unsolicited Bid “Without” seeking additional RFP submittals as outlined in F.S. and begin project delivery and review negotiations.
10:15 A.M. AIRPORT BOARD UPDATE & STRATEGY DISCUSSION
Franklin County-Airport Operations & Economic Development Board-
1. George Wilkerson & Steve Kerchbaum 2.
2. City of Carrabelle-Airport Authority-Bert Bolt
10:30-Team Franklin Community Outreach & Education Workshop/Forums (Dates/Locations) -Roundtable Discussion-Chairwomen Elliot
11:00 A.M. Executive Sub-Committee Updates:
1. Billy Fuentes-Infrastructure
2. David Huges-Academic Excellence
3. William Zester-Hospital & Allied Health
4. Appointment Recommendations & Applicant Appointment-Economic Development
5. Gloria Salinard-Land Use & Development
6. Donnie Maddox-Airport Operations & Economic/Land Development
11:30 A.M. Public Comment & Meeting Adjourned
RFP Review Committee for “Team Franklin” tomorrow at 11:00 A.M. tomorrow at 85 School Rd., Eastpoint Fl. 32320
Purpose: To initially review the unsolicited RFP Public-Private (P3) Proposal from Upward Communities including F.S. Statue and Team Franklin Policy determinants.
The review committee members are as follows:
BOCC Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward
Team Franklin Chair-Adriane Elliot (City of Apalachicola)
School Board Member-Melonie Inzetta
BOCC-Erin Griffith
FCSD-Shannon Venable
Topic: REVIEW MEETING – TEAM FRANKLIN
Time: Nov 6, 2025 11:00 AM Indiana (East)
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MEETING DATE: 10/24/2025
TIME: 9:00A.M (E.S.T.)
LOCATION: Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Rd., Eastpoint Fl. 32320
Please Note: More than one County Commissioner will be in attendance.
MEMBERSHIP:
The duly appointed Board of Directors are as follows:
1. Franklin County Board of County Commissioners: Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward
2. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Colonel Dwayne Coulter
3. Franklin County School District: Board Member Melonie Inzetta
4. City of Apalachicola: Commissioner Adriane Elliott
5. City of Carrabelle: Mayor Sebrina Brown
6. Eastpoint Water & Sewer: Commissioner Colton Sapp
AGENDA:
9:00 A.M. Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance & Opening Prayer-Chairwoman Elliot
9:10 A.M. Introduction & Welcome- Public/Board Member Comment- Bill Williams
9:15 A.M. Franklin County Economic Development Council-EDC-Update
BOCC & EDC Chairman Ricky Jones-
City of Apalachicola Appointee-Tammie Ray Hutchinson
City of Carrabelle Appointee-TBA after city meeting
BOCC Appointee-Unincorporated Area (Eastpoint)
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE & BOCC PRIORITY LIST
9:45 A.M. “Upward Communities” Critical Personnel Housing Innovations
Jason Roberts C E O & Bob Brillante
Development & Operations Update-In Person/ ZOOM CALL UPDATE
10:15 A.M. Team Franklin Update: CHAIRMAN ELLIOT
1. Community Outreach & Associate Membership Program-Fundraising
2. Web-Site Development, Social Media Campaign, PIO (look-a-like)
3. Board Member Assignments/Funding
4. Coming FY Vision & Strategic Plan
10:45 A.M Franklin County-Airport Operations & Economic Development Board Update
George Wilkerson-Chair & Steve Kirschenbaum-Manager
Forgotten Coast Freedom-Festival & Airshow
11:00 A.M Steering Committee Action Item & Update
**** Action Item-Establish Carrabelle Airport-Standing Committee-Mayor Sebrina Brown
1. Billy Fuentes-Infrastructure
2. David Hughes-Academic Excellence
3. William Zester-Hospital & Allied Health
4. Appointment Recommendations & Applicant Appointment-Economic Development
5. Gloria Salinard-Land Use & Development
6. Donnie Maddox- Apalachicola Airport Operations & Economic/Land Development
11:30 A.M. Public Comment & Meeting Adjourned
*** Notice: More than one Franklin County Board of Commissioners will attend this meeting. ***
MEETING DATE: 9/26/2025
TIME: 9:00A.M (E.S.T.)
LOCATION: Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Rd., Eastpoint Fl. 32320
MEMBERSHIP:
The duly appointed Board of Directors are as follows:
- Franklin County Board of County Commissioners: Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward
- Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Colonel Dwayne Coulter
- Franklin County School District: Board Member Melonie Inzetta
- City of Apalachicola: Commissioner Adriane Elliott
- City of Carrabelle: Mayor Sebrina Brown
- Eastpoint Water & Sewer: Commissioner Colton Sapp
AGENDA:
9:00 A.M. Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance & Opening Prayer-Chairwoman Elliot
9:10 A.M. Introduction & Welcome- Public/Board Member Comment- Bill Williams
9:15 A.M. Franklin County Economic Development Council-EDC
BOCC Chairman Ricky Jones-
Caroline Smith-Apalachee Regional Planning Council
Bill Williams-Team Franklin
- Legal Structure Changes & Teaming Agreement
- Economic Development Council -Member Application Process/Update
- Vision & Strategic Plan
- Community Outreach & Associate Membership Program-Fundraising
9:45 A.M. “Upward Communities” Critical Personnel Housing Innovations
Jason Roberts-CEO & Co-Founder & Bob Brillante
10:45 A.M Franklin County-Airport Operations & Economic Development Board Update
George Wilkerson-Chair & Steve Kirschenbaum-Manager
Apalachicola Airport & Haney Technical College Update
Triumph Grant Funding Approval & Community Outreach Next Steps
11:00 A.M Steering Committee Action Item & Update
**** Action Item-Establish Carrabelle Airport-Standing Committee-Mayor Sebrina Brown
- Billy Fuentes-Infrastructure
- David Hughes-Academic Excellence
- William Zester-Hospital & Allied Health
- Appointment Recommendations & Applicant Appointment-Economic Development
- Gloria Salinard-Land Use & Development
- Donnie Maddox- Apalachicola Airport Operations & Economic/Land Development
11:30 A.M. Public Comment & Meeting Adjourned
Meeting Date: August 15, 2025
Time: 9:00 a.m. (ET)
Location: Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Road, Eastpoint, Fl. 32320
Notice: Two or more County Commissioners and Airport Operations Economic Development Board members may attend this meeting.
Team Franklin next regular meeting is scheduled for Friday, June 20th at 9:00 a.m. (ET) in the Franklin County School District Board meeting room located at 85 School Road, Eastpoint, Fl. 32328.
Team Franklin’s next regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). This meeting will be held at the Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Road, Eastpoint, Florida 32320.
Below is a copy of the notice and agenda.
MEETING DATE: 4/25/2025
TIME: 9:00A.M
LOCATION: Franklin County School District Office, 85 School Rd., Eastpoint Fl. 32320
MEMBERSHIP:
The duly appointed Board of Directors are as follows:
- Franklin County Board of County Commissioners: Commissioner Jessica Varnes Ward
- Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Colonel Dwayne Coulter
- Franklin County School District: Board Member Melonie Inzetta
- City of Apalachicola: Commissioner Adriane Elliott
- City of Carrabelle: Mayor Sebrina Brown
- Eastpoint Water & Sewer: Commissioner Colton Sapp
AGENDA:
9:00 A.M. Call to Order, Pledge of Allegiance & Opening Prayer-Chairwoman Elliot
9:10 A.M. Introduction & Welcome- Public/Board Member Comment- Bill Williams
9:15 A.M. Florida Department of Commerce-Jason Mahon- Deputy Secretary of Economic Development & Chief Manufacturing Officer
- Agency Mission & Collaborative Partnerships
- Economic & Workforce Development Resources
- Rural Business & Community-Strategy Recommendations
- Specific Stakeholder Funding Tools- Business Incentive & Entrepreneurs
- Board Member Q&A
10:00 A.M. Apalachee Regional Planning Council-Chris Rietow
Executive Director
- Agency Mission & Collaborative Partnerships
- Community Planning- Transportation, Growth Management, Economic & Environmental, Housing & Community Development
- Specific Stakeholder Funding Tools
- Board Member Q & A
10:45 Legislative Update: Bill Williams
- Economic Development Council-Designation
- Federal Opportunity Zone 2.0 (QOF)-Update
- SB 110-Simon- Rural Renaissance Bill
- SB 184-Gaetz-Affordable Housing
11:00 A.M. Sub-Committee (Work Groups) Update
- Billy Fuentes-Infrastructure
- David Huges-Academic Excellence
- William Zester-Hospital & Allied Health
- Lynn Martina-Economic Development
- Gloria Salinard-Land Use & Development
- Donnie Maddox-Airport Operations & Economic/Land Development
11:30 A.M. Meeting Adjourned
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