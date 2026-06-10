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Senate Bill 1377 Printer's Number 1798

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 1377

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in transportation infrastructure, providing for design build best value.

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1798 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, June 9, 2026
Reported as committed, June 10, 2026
First consideration, June 10, 2026

Generated 06/10/2026 09:29 PM

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Senate Bill 1377 Printer's Number 1798

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