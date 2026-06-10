Senate Bill 1377 Printer's Number 1798
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 1377
2025-2026 Regular Session
Short Title
An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in transportation infrastructure, providing for design build best value.
Actions
|1798
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, June 9, 2026
|Reported as committed, June 10, 2026
|First consideration, June 10, 2026
Generated 06/10/2026 09:29 PM
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