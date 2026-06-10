Senate Bill 1377 Printer's Number 1798

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 1377 2025-2026 Regular Session Short Title An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in transportation infrastructure, providing for design build best value. Actions 1798 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, June 9, 2026 Reported as committed, June 10, 2026 First consideration, June 10, 2026 Generated 06/10/2026 09:29 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.