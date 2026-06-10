Senate Bill 1368 Printer's Number 1774

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, MALONE, TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL, HAYWOOD, ROTHMAN, STEFANO, J. WARD, BROWN, BROOKS, MILLER

Short Title An Act prohibiting nudification applications from being offered on online application marketplaces; and prescribing penalties.

Memo Subject Banning Nudification Applications in Pennsylvania

Generated 06/10/2026 09:29 PM

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