Senate Bill 1215 Printer's Number 1502

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 1215 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, VOGEL, ARGALL, HUTCHINSON, PHILLIPS-HILL, BOSCOLA, STEFANO, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD Short Title An Act amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, in liability and compensation, further providing for schedule of compensation. Memo Subject Addressing Excessive Costs for Prescription Topical Drugs in Workers' Compensation Actions 1502 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, March 13, 2026 Reported as committed, June 10, 2026 First consideration, June 10, 2026 Generated 06/10/2026 09:29 PM

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