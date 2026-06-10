Senate Bill 1215 Printer's Number 1502
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 1215
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, VOGEL, ARGALL, HUTCHINSON, PHILLIPS-HILL, BOSCOLA, STEFANO, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, in liability and compensation, further providing for schedule of compensation.
Memo Subject
Addressing Excessive Costs for Prescription Topical Drugs in Workers' Compensation
Actions
|1502
|Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, March 13, 2026
|Reported as committed, June 10, 2026
|First consideration, June 10, 2026
Generated 06/10/2026 09:29 PM
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