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Senate Bill 1215 Printer's Number 1502

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 1215

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, VOGEL, ARGALL, HUTCHINSON, PHILLIPS-HILL, BOSCOLA, STEFANO, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, in liability and compensation, further providing for schedule of compensation.

Memo Subject

Addressing Excessive Costs for Prescription Topical Drugs in Workers' Compensation

Actions

1502 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, March 13, 2026
Reported as committed, June 10, 2026
First consideration, June 10, 2026

Generated 06/10/2026 09:29 PM

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Senate Bill 1215 Printer's Number 1502

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