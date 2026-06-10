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Senate Bill 906 Printer's Number 1021

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors

ROBINSON, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, KEARNEY, COSTA, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, L. WILLIAMS, BARTOLOTTA, SAVAL, PICOZZI, FARRY, LAUGHLIN, KANE, VOGEL, MUTH, ARGALL, BOSCOLA, PISCIOTTANO, MALONE, KIM, STREET, MILLER, FLYNN, A. WILLIAMS, PENNYCUICK

Short Title

An Act establishing the Pennsylvania Family and Medical Leave Program and the Family and Medical Leave Fund; conferring powers and imposing duties on the Department of Labor and Industry; creating a right of action; and imposing penalties.

Generated 06/10/2026 09:28 PM

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Senate Bill 906 Printer's Number 1021

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