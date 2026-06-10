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Senate Bill 1334 Printer's Number 1811

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 1334

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

CULVER, PISCIOTTANO, TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, VOGEL, PICOZZI, YAW

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112), known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, further providing for definitions, for respiratory therapists, for perfusionist, for genetic counselor and for prosthetists, orthotists, pedorthists and orthotic fitters; providing for medical imaging professionals, radiation therapists, radiologist assistants and trainees; further providing for licenses and certificates and general qualification; repealing provisions relating to radiologic procedures and education and training required; and making a repeal.

Memo Subject

Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy Health and Safety Act

Actions

1725 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, May 20, 2026
1811 Reported as amended, June 10, 2026
First consideration, June 10, 2026

Generated 06/10/2026 09:29 PM

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Senate Bill 1334 Printer's Number 1811

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