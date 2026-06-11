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Support Coordination and Intensive Support Coordination Webinar Training - July 2026

DBHDD will be launching an ongoing Support Coordination and Intensive Support Coordination Training series on a variety of important and evolving topics. These sessions are designed to provide guidance, policy updates, and skill development to support with managing caseloads effectively and confidently.  Trainings will occur twice a month for up to 90 minutes. Participation and engagement are essential as we continue to adapt to changes in systems, guidance, and service delivery expectations. These sessions are intended to support, answer questions, and create spaces for sharing and learning.

July 15, 2026
2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

July 29, 2026
2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

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Support Coordination and Intensive Support Coordination Webinar Training - July 2026

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