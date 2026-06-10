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Senate Bill 1182 Printer's Number 1432

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors

YAW, BOSCOLA, LANGERHOLC, VOGEL, KANE, SANTARSIERO, LAUGHLIN, KEEFER, MILLER, PISCIOTTANO, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, ARGALL, BAKER, FLYNN, BARTOLOTTA, KIM, HUGHES, COSTA, COLEMAN, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-HILL, CULVER, COLLETT, FARRY, ROTHMAN, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, ROBINSON, BROWN, BROOKS

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), known as the Board of Vehicles Act, further providing for title of act; in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in vehicles, further providing for license to engage in business, for reimbursement for all parts and service required by the manufacturer or distributor and reimbursement audits, for unlawful acts by manufacturers or distributors and for manufacturer or distributor repurchase of inventory and equipment and providing for consumer data protection.

Memo Subject

Updating the Board of Vehicles Act

Generated 06/10/2026 09:29 PM

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Senate Bill 1182 Printer's Number 1432

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