Senate Bill 1133 Printer's Number 1810

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 1133 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors FARRY, FONTANA, COLLETT, MALONE, VOGEL, BAKER, COLEMAN, CULVER, SCHWANK, KANE Short Title An Act amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy Act, further providing for State Board of Pharmacy. Memo Subject Updating the Membership of the State Board of Pharmacy Actions 1382 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, Jan. 9, 2026 1810 Reported as amended, June 10, 2026 First consideration, June 10, 2026 Generated 06/10/2026 09:28 PM

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