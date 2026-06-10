Senate Bill 1133 Printer's Number 1810
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 1133
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
FARRY, FONTANA, COLLETT, MALONE, VOGEL, BAKER, COLEMAN, CULVER, SCHWANK, KANE
Short Title
An Act amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy Act, further providing for State Board of Pharmacy.
Memo Subject
Updating the Membership of the State Board of Pharmacy
Actions
|1382
|Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, Jan. 9, 2026
|1810
|Reported as amended, June 10, 2026
|First consideration, June 10, 2026
Generated 06/10/2026 09:28 PM
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