Douglas County Opens Applications for 2026 Developmental Disability Mill Levy Grant Program

Organizations serving residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities can apply for 2027 project funding through July 14

Organizations serving Douglas County residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) can apply for funding through the 2026 Developmental Disability Mill Levy (DDML) Grant Program beginning June 15.

Since 2001, Douglas County has invested more than $6.8 million through the DDML Grant Program to support services, programs and opportunities that improve the lives of residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Funding awarded through this application cycle will support projects taking place during the 2027 calendar year. The County encourages community agencies with new, innovative programs that address existing service gaps to apply.

Grant funding is intended for programs, projects and scholarships that directly benefit Douglas County residents. Funding is generally not awarded for administrative or operating expenses.

Applications will be accepted from June 15 through July 14.

Organizations interested in applying can find eligibility requirements, application materials and additional information on the Developmental Disability Mill Levy webpage and application portal.

For questions about the application process or to receive updates related to the DDML program, contact Jennifer D’Ambrosio at [email protected]