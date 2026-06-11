PSC Recognizes Drinking Water Week May 3-9 - pr-26-69

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- May 4, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-26-69

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--- Governor Mike Kehoe has proclaimed May 3 through May 9 as Drinking Water Week in Missouri, recognizing the importance of safe and reliable drinking water for communities across the state. The Missouri Public Service Commission is responsible for ensuring water service provided by regulated utilities is safe and reliable.



Drinking Water Week, observed nationwide each year during the first full week of May, draws attention to the systems and professionals responsible for delivering clean water to homes and businesses. Access to reliable water service is essential to daily life and economic stability. From supporting public health to enabling business operations and emergency response, water infrastructure is a critical part of Missouri’s communities.



The Commission’s oversight includes reviewing infrastructure investments, addressing customer concerns, and ensuring utilities meet established standards. Drinking Water Week provides an opportunity to recognize the importance of this work and the value of maintaining strong, resilient water systems.



For more information about the Missouri Public Service Commission, visit For more information about the Missouri Public Service Commission, visit psc.mo.gov

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