PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in South Cape County Sewer CCN Request - pr-27-05

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- July 13, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-27-05

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--- The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) today has set an intervention deadline of July 28, 2026 , in a case filed by South Cape County Sewer Company, LLC (South Cape County Sewer) requesting a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) authorizing the company to own, operate, maintain, control, and manage a sewer system in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.



According to the application, South Cape County Sewer seeks authority to operate a sewer system serving customers of the Kings Landing development in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.



Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission's Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission's Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov



Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, email Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov ) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov ). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

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