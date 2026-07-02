PSC Sets Intervention Deadline for Missouri-American Water General Rate Case – pr-27-03

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- July 2, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-27-03

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--- The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) has set a deadline of July 17, 2026, to intervene and participate in a rate case filed by Missouri-American Water Company requesting to change water and wastewater base rates.

On July 1, 2026, Missouri-American Water Company filed tariff sheets with the Commission seeking a net increase in annual base rate revenues of approximately $191.9 million, which it states will equate to a water bill increase of approximately $23.00 per month for an average customer in St. Louis County using 5,900 gallons per month and approximately $15.00 per month for an average customer outside of St. Louis County using 4,500 gallons per month.

Applications to intervene should be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-0360 or through the Commission's Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS).

The public will be given opportunity to be involved in the case through local public hearings scheduled by the Commission. Local public hearings have not yet been scheduled in this case. When scheduled, customers will be notified directly by Missouri-American Water Company and by the Commission via its website, social media and press release. Customers may provide comments to the Commission via mail, telephone, email (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, telephone number 800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov ) or online via EFIS at https://efis.psc.mo.gov/PublicComment/EmailForm . Comments should use related submission number WR-2026-0304 or SR-2026-0305.

Customers may also contact the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone number 866-922-2959, email mopco@opc.mo.gov ).

The Commission typically has 11 months from the date a rate case is filed to make a decision on a rate proposal. The PSC staff — a group of engineers, economists, analysts and auditors — will conduct an independent on-site, thorough review of the company’s books and records. This can take several months to complete and permits the staff to provide the Commission with a recommendation in the case. Other parties in the case, such as the Office of Public Counsel, consumer groups or industrial customers may also submit recommendations in the case.

For more information about the rate case process, visit the PSC’s website at https://psc.mo.gov/General/Learn_About_Rate_Cases .

Missouri American Water supplies water and wastewater service to approximately 509,000 customers in Missouri.

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