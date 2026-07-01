PSC Sets Intervention Deadline for Ameren Missouri General Rate Case - pr-27-01

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- July 1, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-27-01

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. --- The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) has set a deadline of July 15, 2026 , to intervene and participate in a rate case filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri request to change electric base rates.



On June 26, 2026, Ameren Missouri filed tariff sheets with the Commission seeking a net increase in annual electric base rate revenues of approximately $343 million , which equates to an increase of approximately $13.00 per month for the average residential customer.



Applications to intervene should be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-0360 or through the Commission's Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS).



The public will be given opportunity to be involved in the case through local public hearings scheduled by the Commission. Local public hearings have not yet been scheduled in this case. When scheduled, customers will be notified directly by Ameren Missouri and by the Commission via its website, social media and press release. Customers may provide comments to the Commission via mail, telephone, email (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, telephone number 800-392-4211, email The public will be given opportunity to be involved in the case through local public hearings scheduled by the Commission. Local public hearings have not yet been scheduled in this case. When scheduled, customers will be notified directly by Ameren Missouri and by the Commission via its website, social media and press release. Customers may provide comments to the Commission via mail, telephone, email (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, telephone number 800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov ) or online via EFIS at https://efis.psc.mo.gov/PublicComment/EmailForm . Comments should use related submission number ER-2026-0291.



Customers may also contact the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone number 866-922-2959, email Customers may also contact the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, telephone number 866-922-2959, email mopco@opc.mo.gov ).



The Commission typically has 11 months from the date a rate case is filed to make a decision on a rate proposal. The PSC staff — a group of engineers, economists, analysts and auditors — will conduct an independent on-site, thorough review of the company’s books and records. This can take several months to complete and permits the staff to provide the Commission with a recommendation in the case. Other parties in the case, such as the Office of Public Counsel, consumer groups or industrial customers may also submit recommendations in the case.

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