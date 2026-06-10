NV Dems Chair Statement on Nevada Lieutenant Governor Primary Results

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno released the following statement in response to Assembly Majority Leader Sandra Jauregui winning the Democratic nomination to defeat Stavros Anthony this November:

“Assembly Majority Leader Sandra Jauregui has been fighting for Nevadans her entire career. From helping Nevadans stay in their homes during the Great Recession to tackling affordable housing, capping the cost of insulin and lowering healthcare costs in the state legislature, to turning personal tragedy into action by working with law enforcement on common sense gun violence prevention laws that protect Nevadans across the state, Sandra has taken on some of the toughest fights and won, delivering real results for working families.

“Meanwhile, ethically bankrupt Stavros Anthony continues to create headlines by the week. While Nevada families are suffering under Republicans’ cost-raising agenda, Stavros Anthony has chosen to create a taxpayer slush fund for his own personal political gain, and has done nothing to lower costs, to help families, or to move our state forward.

“Sandra is running to end that corruption and bring new, bold leadership and a proven track record to the Lieutenant Governor’s office so Nevada families have a champion fighting for them.”

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