NV Dems Chair Statement on Nevada Governor Primary Results

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno released the following statement in response to Attorney General Aaron Ford winning the Democratic nomination to defeat Joe Lombardo this November:

“Attorney General Aaron Ford has a proven track record of fighting for Nevadans and putting money back in working families’ pockets. As Nevada’s top law enforcement officer, Ford has worked to make our communities safe and taken on big drug companies that rip off Nevadans. While we served together in the state legislature, Ford also helped pass legislation to lower costs for hardworking Nevadans and protect union jobs.

“Joe Lombardo is stumbling into the general election with nothing to show for four years in office — except a record of caving to Trump’s cost-raising agenda every chance he gets. He cheered on tariffs that raised costs for Nevada families, then told those same families they needed to ‘feel a little pain.’ Now, Lombardo is going to have to answer for putting Washington Republicans over working families.

“Nevadans are fed up with Lombardo’s broken promises and that’s why voters are ready to elect Attorney General Aaron Ford as our next Governor.”

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