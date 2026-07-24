Statement on DNC RBC Recommended Presidential Nominating Calendar

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno released the following statement in response to the Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee recommending Nevada be Democrats’ first presidential primary in the West:

“We’ve been consistent all along, putting Nevada first best sets our party up for success. Nevada is the broad coalition of diverse voices—Latino, Black, AANHPI, and Native American as well as white working-class voters—our party must win back if we’re serious about flipping the White House in 2028.

“As an early state and the first true test of a candidate’s ability to win in a general election, we will play a critical role in the nomination process.”

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