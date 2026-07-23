Joe Lombardo Faces Ethics Complaint for “Now-Famous” Police Body Cam Footage, Abusing His Power

After Joe Lombardo was caught name dropping his way out of a ticket, a Reno resident filed an ethics complaint against the governor for using his position of power to get special treatment. Interrupting a police officer trying to do his job, Lombardo clearly thinks there’s a different set of rules for him than everyday Nevadans.

Lombardo has a long history of ethics violations and using his elected position for personal and political gain. In 2023, Lombardo received one of the largest ethics fines in state history for also abusing his public position, which he eventually settled. Lombardo is also facing a massive corruption scandal involving his office covering up for Elon Musk.

See coverage below of Joe Lombardo’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week:

8 News Now: Ethics complaint filed against Lombardo over behavior during May traffic stop in Las Vegas



A man from Reno has filed an ethics complaint against Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, alleging that he used his government position to get favorable treatment from a Metro officer who pulled him over in Las Vegas.



The now-famous verbal exchange caught on body cam video shows Lombardo telling the officer, who was explaining why he pulled over the vehicle, “I’m Joe Lombardo.”



“As the officer was explaining why he pulled over Governor Lombardo during the traffic violation, Governor Lombardo interrupted the officer, exclaiming, ‘I’m Joe Lombardo.’ When the officer proceeded to explain Joe Lombardo’s traffic violation, Governor Lombardo again interrupted the officer in the course of his duties and exclaimed, ‘Come on, man,’ ” the complaint stated.



Lombardo’s campaign declined comment on Tuesday.

Las Vegas Review Journal: Nevada man files ethics complaint against Lombardo over traffic stop



A Nevada voter lodged a state ethics complaint against Gov. Joe Lombardo, alleging that he used his position in government to secure unwarranted privileges during a traffic stop in Las Vegas.



Zach Miller, a Reno resident, filed the complaint with the Nevada Commission on Ethics on Friday, according to a copy he provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.



“It looked like Joe Lombardo had used the power of his name against the police officer, and I couldn’t sit by idly and just do nothing about it, in a sense,” he told the Review-Journal Wednesday.

Fox 5: Governor Lombardo used position for ‘privileges’ after Las Vegas traffic stop, complaint alleges



The complaint, submitted July 17, says Lombardo interrupted the officer in the performance of his duties, and the governor’s behavior was “unbecoming of a public official.”



The complaint says Lombardo intimidated the officer, and it accuses him of unlawfully using his position to secure and obtain “privileges, preferences, exemptions and advantages for his personal benefit. ” The complaint says it’s a direct violation of NRS 281A.400(2).

KOLO: Governor Faces Ethics Complaint



“Basically, get away with being pulled over. It made me so frustrated,” says Reno resident Zachary Miller.

Miller says he’s been stopped before for a traffic violation. He admitted his mistake and paid the fine.



The more he thought about the Lombardo stop, the more annoyed he became.



“What stood out to me is he used his name which was pretty shocking to me,” says Miller. “And that the officer was blatantly interrupted. He wasn’t able to talk to Lombardo about what he did and what the situation was about and what the process was from there.”



“I don’t want this thing to happen again,” says Miller. “I don’t want him to use his name in this way or in any other way again.”

2 News: Reno man files ethics complaint against Governor Joe Lombardo

A Reno man has filed an ethics complaint against Governor Joe Lombardo over a traffic stop in Las Vegas in May.



According to the complaint, the governor used his position to intimate the officer and use his position to secure unwanted privileges.



The governor’s campaign said they had no comment on this particular complaint.

KTNV: Questions grow over Gov. Joe Lombardo traffic stop, campaign sign vandalism



The fallout continues from a traffic stop where Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo was pulled over by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for a red light violation and not cited.

“Basically, get away with being pulled over. It made me so frustrated,” Miller said. “What also stood out to me was that he used his name, which was pretty shocking to me, and that the officer was just blatantly interrupted. He wasn’t able to talk to Lombardo about what he did and about what the situation was about and what the process was from there.”

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