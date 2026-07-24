How Much is the Lombardo-Trump Economy Costing Nevadans This Week? (“Commanding Officer” Edition)

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Welcome back to your weekly rundown of the damage the Lombardo-Trump economy is doing to Nevada — from driving up costs to leaving working families behind.

This week, Nevadans have received another “f*** you” from Joe Lombardo’s campaign, after he admitted that he takes orders from Donald Trump, his “commanding officer,” instead of actually standing up for working families to lower costs. While Lombardo claims Trump is doing a “fantastic job,” Nevadans are drowning in sky-high unemployment, unaffordable housing, and steep health care cuts.

Here’s how Joe Lombardo’s “commanding officer” Donald Trump is jacking up Nevadans’ costs:

📈 Promising “pain” for Nevadans: As Trump’s tariffs continue to make life more expensive, pummel Nevada’s economy and turn tourists away, Lombardo said Nevadans should “feel a little pain” from this erratic agenda.

📈Jacking up gas prices: Lombardo was quick to back Trump’s seemingly endless war with Iran as Nevadans are forced to pick between filling up their tank and putting food on the table.

📈Ripping away Nevadans’ health care: Lombardo said Nevadans should be “excited” about Trump’s budget bill despite tens of thousands of Nevadans losing their health care coverage and our state being one of the hardest hit by the bill’s cuts.

📈Gutting Nevadans’ food assistance: After Lombardo celebrated Trump’s disastrous budget bill, 80,000 Nevadans have had their food assistance taken away.

📈Leaving small businesses behind: As Trump’s agenda plummets tourism and worsens inflation, Nevada businesses are forced to raise prices, freeze wages, and slow hiring thanks to Trump and Lombardo’s cost-raising agenda.

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