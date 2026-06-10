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NV Dems Chair Statement on Nevada Attorney General Primary Results

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno released the following statement in response to Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro winning the Democratic nomination to defeat Adriana Guzmán Fralick this November:

“Senator Nicole Cannizzaro is a lifelong Nevadan, an experienced prosecutor who wins tough cases, and a legislator who took on the toughest fights for our state. As Nevada’s top cop, Cannizzaro will tackle drug and human trafficking, prevent gun violence and get untraceable ghost guns off the streets, protect kids online, and crack down on fraud and scammers targeting Nevadans.

“Meanwhile, Adriana Guzmán Fralick is a MAGA cheerleader who bent over backwards to win Donald Trump’s endorsement and will follow Trump’s lead in weaponizing our justice system against Americans. 

“This election is a clear choice between Cannizzaro’s public safety agenda and Guzmán Fralick’s Trump-first agenda.”


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NV Dems Chair Statement on Nevada Attorney General Primary Results

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