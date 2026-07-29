Lombardo Follows Trump in Endorsing Flippo, Who Said “One Big Beautiful Bill” Really Helped America

After admitting to taking orders from his “commanding officer” Donald Trump, it’s no surprise that Joe Lombardo has embraced MAGA extremist candidate David Flippo, who said the GOP’s budget bill “really helped America” and is “an asset to all Americans.” While Lombardo and Flippo cave to Trump’s agenda, their GOP tax scam has gutted food assistance for tens of thousands of Nevadans and will force 115,000 Nevadans off their health care as rural hospitals risk closure.

This delayed endorsement comes after Lombardo’s campaign manager was caught at a closed-door meeting praising Flippo after the governor didn’t endorse him in the June primary.

Here is what Flippo thinks “really helped America” and Lombardo told Nevadans to be “excited” about:

Health insurance premiums for Nevada families rising to an average of $800 per month — a 34% increase.

8,000 fewer Nevadans now have health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act and 45,000 fewer are covered by Medicaid.

Over 70,000 Nevadans have already lost SNAP benefits as grocery costs continue to rise.

Four hospitals in Nevada are at risk of closing as Boulder City Hospital has already cut services and staff because of Medicaid cuts.

A new gambling tax that will devastate Nevada gaming by forcing bettors to pay taxes on their wins AND losses.

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