NV Dems Chair Statement on 61st Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno released the following statement on the anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid being signed into law:

“Sixty-one years ago today, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare and Medicaid into law expanding access to quality health care, regardless of age, income, or disability status. For more than six decades, these programs have helped millions of Nevadans access lifesaving care, strengthened our economy, and provided peace of mind to seniors, people with disabilities, and working families.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we also recognize the threat Donald Trump and Republicans pose to these lifesaving programs. With the backing of Joe Lombardo and Nevada Republicans, Trump is leading the assault on access to affordable health care. The GOP has spent years gutting Medicaid, undermining the Affordable Care Act, and making care more expensive and further out of reach for the very people who need it most. Their reckless cuts threaten rural hospitals, seniors in long-term care, children, veterans, and families across our state.

“Nevada Democrats will never stop fighting to protect and strengthen Medicare and Medicaid.”

###