Lombardo Complains His Six-Figure Salary Isn’t Enough  As Nevadans Struggle to Afford Gas, Groceries

While Joe Lombardo complains that his six-figure pay isn’t enough, Nevadans are struggling to put food on the table in the Lombardo-Trump economy. Only thinking about himself and his “commanding officer” Donald Trump, Lombardo continues to demonstrate he is woefully out of touch with the reality working families are facing.

Joe Lombardo: “I Don’t Get Paid Very Much.”

Fact: Lombardo’s salary as Governor of Nevada is $170,062, making him the highest-paid state constitutional officer.

Fact: Lombardo’s salary is more than 334% higher than the median individual income in Nevada.

Fact: His salary continues to rise while inflation outpaces average Nevadans’ wage growth.

Fact: Average weekly wages in Nevada were $1,395 per week, 11% below the national average.

Fact: The Governor of Nevada has the 18th highest gubernatorial salary in the US, more than the governors of states like Texas, Arizona and Florida.

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