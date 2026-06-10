NV Dems Chair Statement on NV-02 Primary Results

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno released the following statement in response to Former Assembly Majority Leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson winning the Democratic nomination to defeat David Flippo this November:

“Former Assembly Majority Leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson is a social worker, mom, and champion for her community whose life’s work has been dedicated to helping Northern Nevada families. While representing Washoe in the State Legislature, Teresa never wavered in her commitment to making life better for families, seniors, workers, and veterans and I know she will bring that same dedication to Congress.

“After moving into a rental home in Reno just to run for office, David Flippo has been obsessed with chasing political clout, focused solely on enacting Trump’s MAGA agenda in Washington.

“The contrast between far-right extremist carpetbagger David Flippo and Teresa Benitez-Thompson, who has been fighting for Northern Nevada long before Flippo moved from Las Vegas in the hopes of winning a seat in Congress, couldn’t be more stark. NV Dems will spend every day between now and November making sure Nevada voters know how clear that choice is.”

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