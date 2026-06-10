News Release: County Hires Finance Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Ouray County Hires Finance Director

Ouray County, CO — Ouray County is delighted to announce the hiring of Jason Schrock as the new Finance Director. Jason brings a wealth of experience in clarifying complex financial and operational challenges, identifying risks and opportunities, and assisting leadership teams in making decisions aligned with the organization's values.





Jason possesses a diverse background, having held significant roles such as Vice President of Finance and Administration Services at Arapahoe Community College, Chief Financial Officer for the Colorado Department of Law, and, most recently, Principal Researcher at the Institute of Evidence-Based Policymaking.





For many years, the position of Finance Director for Ouray County was jointly held by the County Manager. However, in early 2026, County Manager Antonio Mendez proposed that the Finance Director position be reopened instead of filling the vacant Deputy County Manager role. Manager Mendez emphasized the considerable challenges facing the County's current budget and underscored the need for a dedicated finance staff member to address these issues effectively.





Jason will officially join the Ouray County team in July 2026. In his role, he will collaborate closely with the County Manager, Accounting Clerk, Treasurer’s Office, and Commissioners to develop and implement effective financial strategies for the future.





Commissioner Jake Niece stated, “A dedicated Finance Director will help the county reduce bottlenecks, be more efficient, and adds capacity to use more state and federal grants. This role also creates organizational resiliency. Jason’s impressive set of skills will help us keep delivering the excellent services expected from our growing community.”

County Manager Antonio Mendez also added, “Jason is a seasoned professional who brings decades of experience in government finance, strategic planning, and organizational leadership to the Finance Director role. His background as lead economist and CFO at multiple large organizations will help the county as we look to navigate our upcoming budget season and strengthen our financial foundation. I look forward to working alongside Jason to serve the residents of Ouray County.”

Ouray County eagerly anticipates the experience and passion that Jason is sure to bring to this position.