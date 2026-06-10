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Hospitals Immune as to Post-Release Actions by Mentally Ill

Div. Six of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that hospitals enjoy broad immunity from claims relating to actions taken by mentally ill patients after their release from an involuntary period of in-patient psychiatric treatment, rejecting the assertion by the parents of a man who killed himself hours after he was set free from a Ventura County hospital, over their protestations, that an exception exists for cases of gross negligence.

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Hospitals Immune as to Post-Release Actions by Mentally Ill

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