A new financial sting for disciplined lawyers

(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court just extended the State Bar's restitution power, ruling that lawyers can be ordered to pay victims of civil fraud judgments as a condition of discipline -- even when those victims were never clients. The unanimous decision opened a new pitfall that can snare errant lawyers who duck paying the bill when a judge or jury rules against them.

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