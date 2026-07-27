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Parties Cannot, by Contract, Render Trope Inapplicable

A provision in a retainer agreement saying that a law firm is entitled to attorney fees if it successfully represents itself in a dispute with the client, in an effort to sidestep the California Supreme Court’s 1995 decision in Trope v. Trope, is ineffective, Div. Five of this district’s Court of Appeal has held.

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Parties Cannot, by Contract, Render Trope Inapplicable

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