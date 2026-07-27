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Justice Kennedy reflects on his time deciding the Constitution’s promise of liberty and equality

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, the [U.S.] Supreme Court’s most influential member prior to his retirement, has watched quietly for eight years as a new conservative majority took charge.

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Justice Kennedy reflects on his time deciding the Constitution’s promise of liberty and equality

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