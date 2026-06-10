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Book Donation Drive

Hardin County EMS is hosting a Book Donation Drive next week. You may drop them off on Monday, June 15 and Wednesday, June 17. The site is at our Elizabethtown Station, 170 N. Provident Way. Donations will be accepted Noon - 5 pm both days.

"Reading is a great way to break away and travel without moving your feet or spending money. We are looking for clean books that are in good condition for children and young adults," said Jennifer Kant, Hardin County EMS Public Relations. "These books will be gifted to the youth of Hardin County during our Fall events. So, while everyone is doing their Spring Cleaning or getting ready for the next phase in development, please keep us in mind," Kant said.

For more information, please call 270-599-2967 or email jkant@hardincountyky.gov.


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Book Donation Drive

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