Highlights from the June 9, 2026 County Commission Meeting

These highlights will give residents a quick review of the most recent County Commission meeting, including video, the agenda and other useful links.



Announcements

Communications Director Mark Sexton announced that Emergency Management and the Alachua County Library District are partnering together for “Storm Ready Storytime.” The free educational program is designed to help children learn about storm safety and emergency preparedness as the 2026 hurricane season gets underway. The program will be offered at all Alachua County library branches during June.

See the schedule.

Sexton also informed residents that the county released an update about large-scale data centers. In Alachua County, large-scale data centers are not allowed under the current Comprehensive Plan or land development code. The update shares details of a bill passed by the Legislature, how the public process works if an application is received and a list of ways residents can stay informed about the subject.

Read the update.

Watch the announcements.

Property tax reform impact

The commission heard a presentation on the impacts of the Florida Legislature’s property tax reform ballot measure, which will go before voters in November.

Watch the discussion.

UF golf course

The commission approved the first of two readings for an ordinance that allows a 580-acre property off Parker Road to be developed as a golf course and other amenities.

The property, part of the Hickory Sink Special Area Study, is owned by the UF Foundation. The site has environmentally sensitive zones that will be classified as conservation management areas.

Watch the discussion.

Santa Fe and Ichetucknee rivers strategy

The commission adopted a resolution outlining options to reduce groundwater pumping to meet the minimum flows and levels of the Lower Santa Fe and Ichetucknee rivers, as an alternative to the Water First North Florida Project.

Watch the discussion.

Sewer lines for Newberry and Archer

The commission approved a resolution to extend sanitary sewer lines outside the county’s urban cluster for the Archer-Newberry Wastewater System interconnection project.

Newberry is constructing a $75-million regional wastewater treatment facility, which is scheduled for completion in December 2029. Archer will construct a wastewater collection system, a master pumping station, and a force main to connect its wastewater system to Newberry’s. The project will allow the City of Archer to transition from septic systems to centralized sanitary sewer services.

Watch the discussion.

Recognitions

Commissioner Charles “Chuck” Chestnut IV proclaimed June 15-21 as Men’s Health Week in Alachua County.



Read the proclamation.

Commissioner Anna Prizzia proclaimed June 21-28 as Amateur Radio Week.

Read the proclamation.

Alachua County recognized Community Support Services’ rehabilitation programs, OPUS and Metamorphosis, for receiving its reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

Read the accreditation letter.

Watch the presentations.

See the full morning meeting agenda and video.

See the full evening meeting agenda and video. ​