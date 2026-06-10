6-15-26 Transportation Planning Organization Meeting

​​The Gainesville and Alachua County Transportation Planning Organization (TPO), formerly known as the Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization, will hold a meeting in the Grace Knight Conference Room at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 SE 1st St., Gainesville) on Monday, June 15, 2026, at 5 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:



Approval of Resolution 2026-02 Designating FDOT as Designated Recipient (5310 Grant)

Approval of Resolution 2026-03 to Endorse/Pass the FY 26/27 – FY 30/31 TIP

Approval of Amendment to FY25/26 - FY29/30 TIP (RTS Competitive Bus Grant)

Increase of Funds in Imprest Account

Regional Transit System Monthly Update

View the meeting agenda.



In-person public comment will be taken on agenda items, and the public will also have an opportunity to speak on items not on the agenda. Members of the public who wish to speak are asked to limit their comments to three minutes. The meeting can be viewed on Cox Channel 12, the AC TV app (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV), the county’s Facebook and YouTube sites, and the county’s Video on Demand website.

The public is encouraged to submit any written or photographic documents one business day before the meeting to awhitfield@alachuacounty.us. Any questions regarding participation should be directed to the TPO at 352-337-6207.

The TPO is responsible for the continuing, comprehensive, and cooperative urban transportation planning program for the Gainesville metropolitan area. This planning program is required to receive federal and state transportation funds. Voting members consist of the five Alachua County commissioners, the City of Gainesville’s mayor and six commissioners, one Gainesville-Alachua County Regional Airport Governing Board representative, one School Board of Alachua County representative, and one Alachua County rural municipality representative.

For more information, contact TPO Executive Director Anoch Whitfield at 352-337-6207 or awhitfield@alachuacounty.us.