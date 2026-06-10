Fispoke Named Finalist for Two 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards

Fispoke, a private banking and lending Service desk, has been named a finalist for two 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards

It’s an honor to be recognized by Wealth Management for delivering a modern private banking infrastructure to RIAs.” — Robert Clare, CEO at Fispoke.

W MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fispoke , a private banking and lending service desk built for the independent wealth market, has been recognized as a finalist for two 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards (“Wealthies”)* for the categories of Innovation New Applications and Cash Optimization.Fispoke is a 2026 “Wealthies” finalist for the following initiatives:Private Banking Platform:Innovation New Applications—Fispoke earned a nomination for providing infrastructure connecting RIAs, banks, lenders, and payment networks into a single ecosystem. The platform enables independent advisors to deliver private banking services including high-yield cash accounts, lending, and credit through a unified technology platform integrated into advisor workflows. This platform model eliminates operational complexity while enabling advisors to offer a fully integrated wealth and banking experience. Fispoke effectively serves as a white glove service desk for banking, allowing the independent wealth management industry to bridge the gap between banking and advisory services.Cash Management:Cash Optimization—Fispoke’s innovative approach enables independent advisors to optimize client cash as part of a fully integrated balance sheet strategy. This allows advisors to actively manage client cash rather than treating it as a static allocation.As of May 31, 2026, the Fispoke High Yield Savings Account offers a competitive 3.56% APY and access to up to $23 million in FDIC insurance, delivering both competitive yield and enhanced capital protection.“It’s an honor to be recognized by Wealth Management for delivering a modern private banking infrastructure to RIAs” said Robert Clare, CEO at Fispoke. “We are passionate about empowering independent advisors to maintain their high touch, tailored service with the resources of a large institution."Now in its 12th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards — widely known as the “Wealthies” — spotlights the companies and leaders shaping the future of financial advice, wealthtech, investment solutions and advisor growth. More than 1,300 nominations were submitted for Wealthies 2026 consideration.A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by Wealth Management director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 10th.“The scale and quality of this year’s nominations reflect an industry that continues to evolve at an extraordinary pace,” said David Armstrong, Managing Director of Editorial and Content Strategies for the Wealth Management Group at Informa. “What stood out to our judges was not just product innovation, but the growing sophistication around how firms are helping advisors operate, communicate, personalize advice and build sustainable businesses. The finalists represent a broad cross-section of organizations pushing the industry forward in meaningful ways.”About FispokeFispoke is redefining private banking for the independent wealth management industry. Built for RIAs, broker-dealers, and wealth platforms, the firm delivers an integrated infrastructure for cash management, credit, and lending—enabling advisors to offer institutional-quality banking services under their own brand without added complexity, fees, or balance sheet risk. By unifying banking and wealth management, Fispoke empowers advisors to deepen client relationships, differentiate their offering, and scale with confidence.About the Wealth Management Industry AwardsThe Wealth Management Industry Awards recognize outstanding organizations and individuals supporting financial advisor success through innovation, leadership and service. Produced by the Wealth Management Group at Informa, the program honors achievement across technology, asset management, practice management, client service, marketing, leadership and advisor support.*This recognition should not be considered an advisor or client endorsement. No direct or indirect compensation was provided by Fispoke for participation or in connection with obtaining this third-party award or recognition.About Wealth ManagementWealth Management, an Informa business, provides financial professionals with trusted news, research, events, and insights to help them build stronger relationships, improve their practices, and grow their businesses. Through digital media, live events, and industry research, Wealth Management connects the wealth ecosystem at every level.

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